Watch A Killer's Confession's 'Hollow' Video

(TEP) A Killer's Confession, the band led by vocalist Waylon Reavis, released a new single and video "Hollow", the follow up to the recently released track "In Case of Emergency" which featured Waylon's former Mushroomhead bandmate Jason "JMann" Popson.
In discussing the new single, Waylon Reavis said, "Hollow" is the next chapter in a dark, psychological journey. Picking up where "Victim 1" left off, we meet Victim 2 and the lines between right and wrong blur.
He adds "As our protagonist descends deeper into his own judgment, there's no turning back. "Hollow" asks: can we be saved once we become empty? Pulling us into the gray area between salvation and self-destruction."
The band is hitting the road to run May 23rd - June 18th called "Machines Vs Monsters" Tour which is being headlined by STATIC-X with GWAR, DOPE and A KILLER'S CONFESSION rounding out the bill.
