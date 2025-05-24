Watch Thomas Day 'Beg' In New Video

(Arista) Thomas Day releases his new tension filled single "Beg" out now via Arista Records. The release comes alongside literal begging from fans who first heard the song live as part of Thomas' set while opening for The Driver Era's North American run earlier this year. The accompanying video sees Thomas bring the video to life, begging for the attention of a woman in a 70s-inspired love hotel.
Thomas shares the simplicity behind "Beg," "I'm not even gonna lie, this song is exactly what it is. It's just freaky as hell." The sensual energy radiates throughout the track: "Give me a taste / Something edible / Wanna feel like your body is medical / Don't look away / Be an animal / You're contagious / I'm breathing your chemicals."
The music video, starring TikToker Sophia La Corte, set in a 70s inspired love hotel full of leopard print bedding and red carpet, opens with Thomas' hands tied with rope awaiting to be let free by the woman he desires. While leaning in, she whispers in Thomas' ear "I want you to beg" as she uses a knife to cut the rope. The scene concludes with Thomas being stabbed by the same knife that set him free, embodying the age-old dilemma of giving into temptations despite knowing the consequences.
