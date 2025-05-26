42 Dugg Releases 'We Not Done' Video

(ICLG) 42 Dugg has released a brand new music video for the hard-hitting single "We Not Done." The visuals find Dugg and his team riding four-wheeler ATVs and dirt bikes through the streets of Detroit while also hitting up the club scene where money is flowing and bottles are popping. Dugg brings listeners into his world as he uses his piercing lyrics to let people know he's just getting started on his dominance in the rap game.

In addition to the new single and video release, Dugg will be performing a special Memorial Day Weekend concert in his hometown of Detroit alongside special guests such as Lucki,YK Niece, Drego & Beno, and more. The concert comes after Dugg embarked on a nationwide tour in support of his debut album 4eva Us, Neva Them.

Dugg touched down in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Denver, and more, and joining him on the 20-city trek were some of the hottest young artists in the game today, like Yungeen Ace, Cartier, Audi.Money, Chicken.P, and more. Dugg also hosted a sold-out "Welcome Home" show at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City last year that included performances by Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, GloRilla, Boosie, Big Boogie, and more.

