AG Club Do It 'Again' With New Single

(Epic Records) The duo of Jody Fontaine and Baby Boy of hip-hop collective AG Club release the brand new single "Again." The song arrives in tandem with the launch of the Global Access On Tour With AG Club - New Balance 1000 For JD Sports campaign, which stars the duo and features "Again" throughout.

"Again" was produced by Beach Noise, UV Killin Em, and Gray Toomey, and as is customary with the fast-rising group, they arrived primed and ready to make it an AG Club summer. The airy and serene production provides a comfortable sonic backdrop that Baby Boy and Fontaine use to toast to the good life - a lifestyle they've earned through their diligent ascent in the last few years. Notably, it arrives as the collective's first new single since their acclaimed 2024 mixtape BRODIE WORLD.

BRODIE WORLD was a bold step in the evolution of AG Club's sound, fusing playful imagination with an innate sense of aesthetic-a whimsical, masterful, and electric body of work full of sharp technique and raw impulse. Upon release, BRODIE WORLD was met with excitement and critical acclaim. Stereogum praised AG Club's "day-glo, reckless, youthful charm" while proclaiming that they "exist in their own lane," while Alternative Press called the mixtape a "tremendous experiment in having fun that, despite being 'made for their friends,' we all benefit greatly from." Uproxx noted the "unique production" of BRODIE WORLD, which "carries the[eir] laid-back, anything-goes raps, and it's clear these guys are just having fun with it." HYPEBEAST highlighted the "contagious candor" of the rap duo, while Ones To Watch commented upon release of the mixtape, "the Bay Area's AG Club is everyone's favorite secret, though the secret is certainly starting to get out." Pigeons and Planes got right to the point: "We've been waiting for this album!"

AG Club has steadily built its audience with a multitude of releases since 2019, leading to acclaimed appearances at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Camp Flog Gnaw, Austin City Limits, and the 2024 X Games. AG Club has been crowned the "next big music collective," by Nylon, "genuine, pure, and unlike anything you've experienced before" by Billboard and "The Bay Area music collective you wish you could join" by i-D. Baby Boy and Fontaine's commitment to cohesion and culture has helped them develop a cult-like following that continues to grow with them, from 2020's Halfway Off The Porch to 2022's Imposter Syndrome.

AG Club has done it "Again" as they make their mark on 2025, with much more on the horizon.

