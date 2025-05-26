Byrdie Wilson Holds Nothing Back With New Single 'Over Me'

(Anchor) Rising country artist Byrdie Wilson finds her voice with the release of her newest single, "Over Me," available everywhere now! Co-written with fellow singer-songwriter Krissy Feniak, the track is a no-holds-barred look at the gut-wrenching moment when someone you love chooses alcohol over a future together.

Driven by a haunting melody and emotionally charged lyrics, "Over Me" paints a vivid picture of the wreckage left behind when addiction and dishonesty take the wheel. With lines like "It's a quarter to 3 / You're drinking Jack over me,"Wilson's voice is equal parts grief-stricken and unflinching, striking a perfect balance between vulnerability and strength.

"Everyone talks about heartbreak, but not everyone talks about what it feels like when someone you love won't fight for you - when they keep choosing the bottle or the betrayal instead," says Wilson. "This song is for anyone who's ever realized they deserve more and decided not to settle."

With echoes of Miranda Lambert grit and Kelsea Ballerini vulnerability, Wilson's voice cuts through the noise and makes you feel every word. It's not just a breakup anthem; it's a breakthrough.

Fans can catch Byrdie live this summer as she opens for Ty Herndon and Montgomery Gentry on July 5 at the Warren County Fair in Warrenton, MO - a major milestone for the young artist as she continues to rise.

