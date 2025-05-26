Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day

(TPR) For Memorial Day, multi-Platinum and award-winning, Chris Janson, has released his patriotic new track, "This Flag," out now. Written by Janson, Josh Phillips, Mitch Oglesby and Michael Wayne Wilkes, the song was inspired by our nation's heroes and is a reminder of why we stand for our flag - "all the ones who left their homes and never made it back" and "every small-town kid who ever had a dream."

"I have had the honor of working with several veteran organizations and love supporting our troops. I wrote this song inspired by the work they have done and do to protect the flag and our freedom. My hope is that this song brings more awareness, pride and patriotism to our youngest generation out there. Respecting and standing for the flag, the National Anthem, and showing the upmost respect for the men and women who serve our great country, America." -Chris Janson

Also released is the track's official music video which includes real life commentary from United States Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, highly regarded Navy Seal GBRS Co-Founder, DJ Shipley, and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris.

Recently, Janson released his current radio single, "Me & A Beer," which was the most added track to Country radio upon release with 69 stations. This summertime anthem perfectly fits into Janson's musical canon of feel-good tracks such as "Fix A Drink" and "Buy Me A Boat."

