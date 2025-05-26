Common Expands 'Be' Album For 20th Anniversary

(UMe) Common celebrates two decades of his classic album, Be, with the release of a special digital deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition out now on all streaming platforms via UMe.
The collection notably boasts previously unavailable Remixes of "The Corner" featuring Mos Def & Scarface and "Go!" featuring Joy Denalane, plus 11 Instrumental Tracks all previously unavailable on DSPs.
Be - 20Th Anniversary Edition will also be reissued on a translucent yellow marble blend 2LP. This limited-edition vinyl includes the original track list on LP 1 and the albums instrumentals on LP 2. A limited number of copies, each featuring an exclusive anniversary cover signed by Common, will be available through uDiscover, Urban Legends, and the Sound of Vinyl.
Common's 2005 album Be features classics like "Testify", "The Corner" and "Go". Debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and certified Gold by the RIAA, the record stands as an essential hip-hop classic. It has garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rap Album," "Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group" for "The Corner" [feat. The Last Poets], "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration" for "They Say" [feat. Kanye West & John Legend], and "Best Rap Solo Performance" for "Testify." Recognized as a watershed creative moment for Common, Billboard named it among "The 100 Greatest Rap Albums of All Time," and Rolling Stone cited it as one of "The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time." Pitchfork bestowed the coveted "Best New Music" honor upon it and summed it up succinctly, "Be stands among his best work to date." Indicative of the record's enduring impact, it has also amassed hundreds of millions of streams.
