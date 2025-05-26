Eric Church Brings 'Evangeline vs. The Machine Live' to The Pinnacle for Two Nights Only

(EBM) When Eric Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine Live shows at The Pinnacle were announced in March, the superstar and CMA Entertainer of the Year winner told fans it would be a pair of performances like nothing they'd ever seen. The Church Choir quickly sold out the underplays at just 4,500-capacity-times-two before ever hearing the album that was released on May 2, 2025. And the anticipation was at its peak by showtime! With many showing up in "Eric F***ing Church" and "Concert for Carolina" merch, the Church Choir was ready.

As fans entered the venue, they were met by camera controllers and security in hazmat suits embroidered with Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine album insignia "M" signifying the "Machine" before a 27-minute visual intro that appropriately included Pink Floyd's "Welcome to the Machine," played. The crowd erupted upon seeing his 6-piece band, 4-piece horns, 4-piece strings, 8-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten entering the stage to "Run Like Hell" chanting "Chief, Chief" before the North Carolinian appeared up center stage.

Performing his eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into his catalog hits reimagined with this expanded musical collaboation - including "Desperate Man," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Sinners Like Me," "Mistress Named Music" and "Springsteen" among others - the two-hour set saw Church equally as ardent as the audience.

"We created a show that's only gonna be seen for these two nights," Church said on stage Saturday night. "My favorite times as a music fan is knowing I'm seeing something live. Not on YouTube, not on TikTok, but live, as I knew I'd never be in that moment ever again. And that is the power of music... and the genesis of these shows."

Whether transitioning from Evangeline vs. The Machine's album closer "Clap Hands" to "Desperate Man," or citing the sax-solo on "Springsteen," Whiskey Riff notes Church's album release shows "showed off not only his country music street cred but also wove in the rock, blues and soul sounds that have influenced the man behind the sunglasses."

Evangeline vs. The Machine Live Performers:

Eric Church, Lead Vocals and Guitar

Joanna Cotten, Vocals

Lee Hendricks, Bass

Craig Wright, Drums

Jeff Cease, SR Guitar

Jeff Hyde, Utility/BGV

Driver Williams, SL Guitar

John Henry Trinko, Keys

April Rucker, Choir Lead Alto

Maureen Murphy, Soprano

Amanda Broadway, Soprano

Devonne Fowlkes Alto

Samson White, Tenor

Armand Hutton, Bass

Gregory Breal Jr., Bass

Moiba Mustafa, Tenor

Roy Agee, Trombone

Evan Cobb, Saxophone

Michelle McClary, French Horn

Jeffrey Bailey, Trumpet

Eleonore Denig, Violin

Patrick Monnius, Viola

Kaitlyn Raitz, Cello

Kristin Weber, Violin

Free the Machine Tour 2025 Dates are as follows:

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Penn. - PPG Paints Arena - Elle King

Sept. 13 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena - Elle King

Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, Penn. - Wells Fargo Center - Elle King

Sept. 19 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden - Elle King

Sept. 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center - Elle King

Sept. 25 - Green Bay, Wisc. - Resch Center - Marcus King Band

Sept. 26 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Fiserv Forum - Marcus King Band

Sept. 27 - Des Moines, Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena - Marcus King Band

Oct. 2 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena - Marcus King Band

Oct. 3 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena - Marcus King Band

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Marcus King Band

Oct. 10 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena - Marcus King Band

Oct. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Arena - Marcus King Band

Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Delta Center - Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 24 - Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena - Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 25 - Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 6 - Vancouver, B.C. - Rogers Arena - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 7 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 8 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 14 - Fresno, Calif. - SaveMart Center - Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 15 - Inglewood, Calif. - Intuit Dome - Charles Wesley Godwin

