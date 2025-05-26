G-Eazy Celebrates The Highs And Lows Of Love With New Album 'Helium'

(fcc) G-Eazy has just released his newest album "Helium," via RCA Records. The 10-track album celebrates the highs and lows of love and marks a return to roots for G-Eazy as an artist - infusing the signature sound millions of fans have come to know and love from the rapper. True to his artistic foundation while staying sonically fresh, "Helium" ushers in a new season for G-Eazy. Listen to "Helium" here.

"The album is about celebrating the highs of love and life, as well as how fleeting those moments and feelings can sometimes be," he reflects. "Parties don't last forever, love sometimes fades, and balloons don't fly forever. But it's all a part of life and in the end it's worth it all."

Fresh off his 26-date North American tour, G-Eazy's "Helium" arrives after building anticipation amongst fans - driven by weeks of snippets and sneak peeks he shared with crowds during his recent shows. Following an explosive response from fans, today's release finally gifts listeners with full versions of the songs they heard on tour - as well as brand new material. Also included are several previously released tracks, "Kiss The Sky," "Nada," "Vampires," and "Fight & F***," that G debuted on the road earlier this year to sold-out crowds around the world. In addition to packing out venues across the U.S. this spring, G-Eazy recently completed his global tour (including a sold-out European run), delighting die-hard fans across the UK, Asia and Australia.

Next up, G-Eazy will continue his Las Vegas residency at Wynn Las Vegas with several dates left over the next year. The final shows will take place at Wynn Nightlife's iconic XS Nightclub on July 13th and on September 13th at Encore Beach Club at Night.

