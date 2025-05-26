Kanii Returns With New Track 'Skin'

(Warner) D.C. alt-pop provocateur Kanii kickstarts a new era with his propulsive new single "skin." On the indie-tinged cut, fuzzy synths and guitars create a striking backdrop for vulnerable lyrics that emit a deep sense of longing. That bittersweet tone is reflected in a blurry-eyed video that finds the singer, songwriter, and artist sorting through the aftermath of a rager.

"skin" carves out new sonic territory for Kanii, but whether he's exploring R&B, club beats, or something closer to pop punk, his songs remain youthful, restless, and undeniably catchy. Over driving percussion and vibrant chords, he lets loose the emotional poetry that's become his trademark: "Do you feel my veins and arteries? The shortness in my lungs when you're in my skin? / The blood it flows inside of me, your heart is just enough when you're in my skin."

The full extent of Kanii's vision comes across in the "skin" video, which opens on him dozing on the floor of a cozy room, flashing back to the night before. In the same space, we see teens jumping on furniture, shooting silly string and bubble guns, and dancing with abandon. Other moments are more hallucinatory, with the kids faded or fading in a parked car while he sings, or Kanii and a friendly dalmatian exploring a field full of flowers. It all feels like a fever dream.

Kanii kicked off 2024 with "hate me" featuring wolfacejoeyy and The Heart Racers EP, a joint project with Riovaz and Nimstarr, that includes the retro-leaning singles "tell me" and "lost without you." His swelling discography also boasts streaming hits like "nightcrawler," "it was nice knowing u," and "pretty photos." His ascent first began in 2023 with the RIAA Gold-certified earworm "I Know," which cracked the Billboard Hot 100.

The result of his sonic explorations is a global streaming tally that amasses nearly one billion streams. Now, with "skin," the stage is set for an ambitious new phase that demonstrates the full scope of Kanii's ever-evolving artistry.

