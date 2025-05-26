Mac McAnally Shares Memorial Day Message

(Day in Country) Country music star Mac McAnally took to social media earlier today (May 26th) to share a heartfelt message and tribute to service members in honor of Memorial Day.

Mac wrote, "Every Memorial Day (and Veteran's Day and Independence Day), I struggle to convey how indebted I am to the men and women of all our United States branches of service.

"Words fail me this year but I can't let the day pass without thanking you all for the service and sacrifice and example for mine and all generations to follow. Until the proper words come I will be clumsily thanking you one at a time whenever we cross paths. Have a wonderful Memorial Day Holiday!"

