Mansionair Return With First New Song in Three Years 'Lose Yourself Again'

(Arista) Three years on since their sophomore album, Happiness, Guaranteed. Sydney-based trio Mansionair have returned with their new single, "Lose Yourself Again," out via Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Introducing a new era of music, today's single is equally minimal as it is complex, harboring a breadth of sound that effortlessly captures the vast matrix of electronic music. Commanding a complete surrender to the music, "Lose Yourself Again" invites audiences to step into the liminal space between light and dark, gentle and forceful, and insular to communal, all set to the backdrop of a clubby, hypnotic banger that forces you to let go and loosen up.

Speaking on the single, the band share: "'Lose Yourself Again' was inspired by the idea of losing yourself to find yourself, about being on the precipice of something real and meaningful, you're just not quite sure where to find it, yet you feel its gravitational pull. It's an ode to the moments in our lives where we find the present moment."

Alongside the single release, Mansionair are launching their next chapter with an intimate, one-night-only show at a secret warehouse location in Sydney's Inner West. The band will dive deep into their catalogue-plus debut a stack of brand-new songs from their forthcoming release.

"This next chapter feels really special to us," the band shares. "We wanted to create a night that captures the energy of the new music, in a space that feels raw, authentic and alive. We're looking forward to performing our new songs as well as DJing at the after party with some of dear friends"

With over 377 million Spotify streams to their name, "Lose Yourself Again" arrives as the first new music in just over three years since the band's 2022 album, Happiness, Guaranteed and six years since their debut album, Shadowboxer. A decade in and Mansionair celebrate some impressive achievements: their 2014 self-released international break-out "Hold Me Down," ARIA Gold-certified hits like "Easier" and "Astronaut (Something About Your Love)," the latter of which entered Billboard's US Rock Airplay Chart, the Grammy-nominated "Line Of Sight" alongside Seattle's ODESZA, a buzzy appearance at Coachella behind 2019's debut Shadowboxer, plus viral collabs with superstar producers Claptone ("Right Into You") and Dom Dolla (the indelible "Strangers").

Known for their high-octane, immersive live performances, Mansionair have enamored audiences globally with performances on some of the world's biggest stages, including The Great Escape, Lollapalooza and Coachella. Most recently, the band took to the stage to introduce their aerodynamic DJ/live hybrid Sahā Set at an intimate Eora/Sydney hometown show, before heading to Melbourne for a one-off show at The Espy.

Having taken the time to delve into their solo adventures, Mansionair return more certain and ready than ever. With more to come shortly, tune in and surrender to "Lose Yourself Again" today.

