Rob49 Recruits Sexyy Red and YTB Fatt For 'So Sexyy'

(ICLG) New Orleans rap phenom Rob49 has released the "So Sexyy" music video featuring Sexyy Red and YTB Fatt which comes off his new explosive Let Me Fly album.
Directed by hidjiworld and filmed in Miami, the rambunctious visual captures the three turning up in the club. Aside from Sexyy Red and YTB Fatt, Let Me Fly features an all-star lineup of collaborators including Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Birdman, Meek Mill, Polo G, G Herbo, Fridayy, and Hunxho. Production credits include Southside, Turbo, EliWTF, Macfly Beatz, LunchMoney Lewis, and many others.
"This is just the beginning, there's more on the way. I really locked in on this project and took my time to show who I am as an artist and where I'm headed. No matter what mood you're in, there's something on this album for you," says Rob49.
