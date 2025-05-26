rusowsky Releases Debut Album 'DAISY'

(Warner) Madrid-based multi-instrumentalist rusowsky releases his debut album DAISY via Rusia-IDK / Warner Records. DAISY was almost entirely produced and arranged by rusowsky, outside of orchestra string arrangements on two album tracks, further planting his flag as one of music's distinctive new voices alongside his Rusia-IDK compatriots.
DAISY includes the previously shared singles "BBY ROMEO" featuring fellow Rusia-IDK member Ralphie Choo, "ALTAGAMA" and "SOPHIA," all of which arrived with videos directed by Fomotrauma.
The debut album from rusowsky, who Rolling Stone described as "a conservatory-trained pianist with an anarchic side" brings like-minded creatives from around the globe into the Rusia-IDK ecosphere, including features from Ravyn Lenae, Kevin Abstract, Jean Dawson, La Zowi, Las Ketchup and the aforementioned Ralphie Choo.
Speaking about his debut album, rusowsky shares, "In line with what I'm used to, the entire project was created solely by me, in the privacy of my bedroom. The whole record feels impulsive and scattered, and I think it truly reflects the way I am and how I make music. It might seem incoherent at times, but that's precisely where I seek coherence.
To celebrate the release of DAISY, rusowsky will perform a string of sold-out US shows this June, bringing his electric performance stateside for the first time. rusowsky is set to perform two dates in New York City at Elsewhere Zone One on June 6th, which is now sold out, and June 7th before hitting Chicago at Schubas on June 11th and wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Roxy on June 13th. Stream the album here
