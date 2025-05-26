Stream LeoStayTrill's 'Home Alone' EP

(ICLG) LeoStayTrill shares his debut EP "Home Alone" with Dave and Ed Sheeran co-signs and staggering stats under his belt, the sky's the limit for the 18 year old South Londoner. Taking inspiration from all over the world, Leo aims to make music that appeals to his global fanbase while also staying true to his own musical interests. With staccato delivery and melodic prowess, Leo makes music to be enjoyed and danced to but underpinning all his work is an undeniable talent and unshakable self-belief. The new single "On Me" is an earworm that sees Leo explore focusing on melodies while still incorporating clever lyricism.

Leo explains the thought behind his debut: "The title Home Alone really captures the spirit of how this project came together. For the past year and a half, every time someone called or checked in on me, I was literally just home alone recording, writing, creating. It became this pattern where I was consistently isolating myself from the world to focus on my craft, and ironically, that solitude ended up being the most successful period for me musically.

We also leaned into the movie Home Alone for creative inspiration both visually and thematically. There's this idea in the film of being underestimated, of having to rely on yourself, and making the most of a situation you didn't expect to be in. That resonated a lot with my journey as an artist. People often try to box me into a specific sound or genre, but this EP is me showing that I can adapt and deliver on all fronts. My ability goes way beyond what people may have heard from me before. I wanted to prove that I can't be pinned down or limited musically, I can really do it all.

I started working on Home Alone back in August of last year, so it's been a journey of patience, experimentation, and growth. More than anything, I hope listeners walk away realizing that there's depth and range to what I do, and this is just the beginning."

Home Alone follows on from "Hands on Knees" featuring Drill superstar K-Trap. Which racked up over 6m views on the teasers and thousands of video creations. Fresh off a showstopping performance at Our Homecoming fest in Nigeria & breaking 2m followers across IG & Tik Tok, Leo is going from strength to strength. On June 14th, 15th & 16th, Leo will be performing in Manchester, Birmingham and London respectively for his sold-out Home Alone tour.

It's been an exciting 16 months for the Bromley born rapper. 'Honeybun', his second ever single released at the end of 2023, has accumulated an impressive 6M+ streams to date. It's self-assured and winking in its wordplay and refreshing in its syncopated, metallic production. In the course of two minutes, Leo seamlessly flies through an entire catalogue of flows. 'Pink Lemonade' was the unsuspecting freestyle that became his most inescapably viral hit yet dominating social media for the entire summer and leapfrogging him into a truly global breakthrough.

A 2x MOBO Award nominee (Best Newcomer & Song Of The Year) and fresh from performing at the famed award show with DJ AG & Pozer, Leo's debut EP is the clear next step to cement his spot as 2025's most exciting One To Watch.

Late last year, Leo took the stage for his first ever sold-out headline show at The Camden Assembly, where he wowed fans and brought out ArrDee and Tion Wayne. With over 100m streams on Spotify alone and an Asake O2 Arena support slot under his belt, Leo's proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

