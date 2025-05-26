.

SUEDE & 'LENE Release New Single 'B.O.T.T.'

(BHM) SUEDE & 'LENE - the Nashville-based band led by GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Taylor Swift) and powerhouse frontwoman Eulene Sherman - have shared their newest single, "B.O.T.T."

They describe the new single as "a love letter that sounds like it was written in a rent controlled haunt on Amsterdam Avenue in New York City."

Infused with smooth harmonies and wailing saxophone, "B.O.T.T." paints a picture of a wine-filled summer night with a lover while an album of love and loss is playing low in the background on the stereo.

