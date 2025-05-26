The Band CAMINO Reveal New Single 'Baggy Jeans'

(Atlantic Records) The Band CAMINO is back. The Nashville-based trio - comprised of Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - release "Baggy Jeans," their second new single of 2025 after kicking off with "Infinity" last month. Co-written with Captain Cuts, the track's synths slip into the undertow of an upbeat groove punctuated by a hummable harmony and a hypnotic hook.

"A lot of the songs we wrote for this upcoming project follow some sort of juxtaposition... finding yourself by losing yourself, changing while staying the same, finding the extraordinary in the mundane. Sometimes the most life altering moments present themselves in the most casual way. Like the love of your life putting on a pair of trendy Abercrombie jeans, ordering an açaí bowl, and dumping you. 'Baggy Jeans' is one of our favorite songs we've made recently. It feels like old CAMINO and new CAMINO at the same time." - The Band CAMINO

Since forming in 2015, The Band CAMINO has amassed nearly 1 billion career streams (fueled by the likes of "2 /14" and "See Through"), sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more across two full-length albums and four EPs. They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. The band now enters their tenth year with a slate of exhilarating new music, coming soon.

Related Stories

The Band Camino Surprise Fans With 'Bruises' EP

The Band Camino Release 'Last Man In The World' Lyric Video

The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

News > The Band CAMINO