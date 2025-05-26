The Grogans Mark Album Release With 'Have A Little Dream' Live Video

(The Syndicate) Melbourne garage-rock trio The Grogans released their bold new album Stagger via CW Records x Community Music, along with the official live video for focus track, "Have A Little Dream".

A jagged, genre-shifting record that channels the magnetic energy of their live shows, Stagger is a raw, restless collection of tracks that traverse everything from mental health and self-care to love, live on the road and the beauty and chaos of touring. "It came from this idea that it was a jagged and stylistically different album track to track," the band explains.

As the catchy, chorus-first opener "Oh Boy" leads into the sonic powerhouse "Come Up (Goes Down)," the pace slows with "In My Heart" and the expansive textures of "Once In A While." New effects are introduced on "Roll Back" and recent single "Roundabout," while "Happier Man" explores a heavier psych edge with the reminder that "striving to be a better and happier person should be a goal for everyone." The upbeat "Worry About Everything" is sure to have you worrying about nothing, and the reflective closer "All My Days" captures both the high of performing and the personal toll of life on the road.

"Usually I'm in the same spot whilst mixing and can come and go from each track mentally, but this time the album was attached to us at the hip. We would bring a set up through most of America and record/mix in green rooms and on the bandwagon. It was definitely worth it as we had to work with what we had to finish the album. Only being able to reference mixes on headphones and jbl speakers towards the end of the album process was definitely harder than in a studio, but as a band we have never really been able to sit still so it worked nicely. Each mix definitely has its own personality and I guess that's what we wanted for this staggered album," says The Grogan's Quin Grunden on mixing and engineering the album on the road across the US & Canada through June-July 2024.

