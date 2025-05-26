.

Watch 2 Lane Summer's 'Here's To You' Visualizer

05-26-2025
(QHR) Quartz Hill Records' newest signing, soulful country-pop duo 2 Lane Summer, today released "Here's to You," a summer-party-time toast to our sometimes-forgotten small-town Americans. The infectious, sing-along track is available now across all digital retail and streaming partners.

Best known for their heartfelt romantic ballads, culminating in the release of debut EP The Love Songs, 2 Lane Summer's Joe Hanson and Chris Ray pick up the tempo when raising a glass in "Here's to You." But while the duo might be pushing pause on their love songs era, "Here's to You" still tips a cowboy hat To the hometown country girls / Makin' our world spin around.

At the same time, though, this uptempo pop-rocker with a jangly, electric-guitar-driven chorus is all about celebrating work-hard, play-hard country guys:

Here's to the boys in trucks
Keepin' it small town
Ridin' round them girls
Keepin' them red dirt roads worn down
Here's to boys in boots
Sunup to sundown
Keepin' them gears goin' them tractors rollin' around round
I'm raising this cold drink up
Keepin' them map dots cool
If ya been raised on it gonna stay on it boys
Here's to you

"We wanted to put out a song for all the hard-working, blue-collar people - to let them know we're right there with you," says Ray. "When we've played the song live, the response we got from the crowd was incredible. People were raising their drinks up, and singing 'Here's to You' with us, which was really cool to see."

"It just kind of turned the atmosphere into a party and really unified everybody together to celebrate the country men and women who make the world go 'round," adds Hanson. "I love that 'Here's to You' honors the people who don't usually get all the attention and the accolades."

"Here's to You" was penned by hit songwriter Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's multi-Platinum No. 1 "Prayed for You") alongside Johnny Dailey, and Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley's multi-Platinum smash "Somewhere on a Beach"). Bowers also produced the track.

