Watch Treaty Oak Revival Unplug For 'The Talco Tapes'

(ICLG) Treaty Oak Revival released The Talco Tapes, an acoustic album, via TOR Records, distributed by Interscope Records. Recorded live in the studio, the album features stripped-down versions of eight songs from the Odessa, Texas-based band's first two albums, including the Gold-certified "I'm The Worst" and "Ode To Bourbon," plus their soulful version of The Goo Goo Dolls' 1995 hit "Name." See below for track listing.

"We had the idea to make an acoustic album a few years back, and it was always a project we wanted to pursue. So many people bring up our 'PBS Unplugged' session on YouTube, and we wanted to make a record that would be an 'upgraded' version of what we did in that session," explains Treaty Oak Revival. "We thought it would be a great passion project for us that the fans would love, while also showing people that we are more than just a rock band. Each of our songs can translate from a hard rock banger to a laid-back country tune, if we put our minds to it."

In the accompanying video, fans can see Treaty Oak Revival performing the album's songs, live in the studio, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the band in between each song performance. View below.

"We chose to cover 'Name' by Goo Goo Dolls mainly because it was a song we all felt we knew and could relate to, especially being born in the nineties and growing up in the early 2000s," says Treaty Oak Revival. "We also chose it because it's a very beautiful, but slow song that we wouldn't usually cover. We wanted to challenge ourselves to see what kind of personal twist we could put on it."

The Talco Tapes also includes acoustic versions of four songs from Treaty Oak Revival's 2021 debut album, No Vacancy, and four songs from 2023's Have A Nice Day. Both albums have been lodged in the top 20 of the Apple Music country charts for the past year-and-a-half. Treaty Oak Revival has amassed over one billion streams with these two self-released albums. Six of the band's songs have been certified Gold by the RIAA with some approaching Platinum soon. Nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award in the New Duo or Group of the Year category, Treaty Oak Revival is currently the biggest band in country and rock music, doing 22 million streams and selling 18,000 albums per week.

Treaty Oak Revival's 2025 North American tour includes numerous sold-out headline shows plus performances at such festivals as Railbird, Bonnaroo and Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois.

