Zach John King Streams 'Slow Down' EP

(Sony Music Nashville) Recently earning praise stating "country music has found its next great voice" (All Country News), Zach John King just released his brand new EP, entitled "Slow Down".

The project is the product of King's musical journey, having cut his teeth for years fronting an indie rock band before moving to Nashville to further hone his craft as an artist and songwriter.

Produced by Ryan Wilson, the EP showcases King's striking vocals and unique sound which blends elements of country and indie rock, tied together by poignant lyrics. A co-writer on all six songs, King often looked to moments from his own life for inspiration when writing for the project. Exploring themes including everything from feeling gratitude for the love of one's life to the heart-wrenching feeling of reliving the moment a relationship ended, listeners will find themselves immersed in a world of vivid imagery and raw emotion. The project kicks off an exciting chapter for King, with Country Swag remarking, "the EP is sure to make fans new and old flock to the singer in droves; however, King is showing no signs of slowing down in 2025."

The project's title track, "Slow Down," has already garnered success, earning 8.6 million global streams and counting, as well as placements on Spotify's "Hot Country" playlist and Apple Music's "Today's Country" playlist, and more.

