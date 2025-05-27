Banquets Reuniting For First Show In Almost A Decade

(PTPR) It's been nine years since Banquets played their farewell show at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, NY. A lot has changed since then, St. Vitus has shuttered its doors, members of Banquets have spread out all over the US, and they've all started new chapters in their lives.
But recently, there's been a feeling pulling its four members back together to celebrate what Banquets started many years ago. After a failed attempt of a reunion at The Fest in 2021, Banquets have put together their first official show since February 2016 and what better place to host it than in their home state of New Jersey?
Banquets will be playing on Saturday, August 30th at the infamous Crossroads Bar in Garwood, NJ. Joining them will be Bad Boys, ERRTH, and Fat Wreck Chords up-and-comers, MakeWar. "It's been almost 10 years since we did this in front of anyone. There were a couple of times that it was almost there, but life happens. Life is also fleeting." - Travis (guitar and vocals).
