Cartel Celebrating 'Chroma' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Special Reissue

(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel is excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album Chroma this year with Chroma - 2025 - a re-recorded version of the record, including new guest vocals from Cassadee Pope (Hey Monday) - and a full US headline tour this fall.

Featuring hit singles including "Honestly" and "Say Anything (Else)", Chroma debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and has widely been regarded as one of the best pop punk albums of all time.

Chroma - 2025 is set to be released on September 12, 2025 via Field Day Records, and fans can look forward to their first taste this Friday, May 30th with the release of "Honestly - 2025".

"It's a privilege to still have the opportunity to share this with all the people who celebrate this record alongside us," shares front man Will Pugh. "It's hard to put in to words the level of gratitude we have for this moment, and we hope that is conveyed during this anniversary."

He continues: "The whole idea was to bring Chroma into a modern place sonically and reconcile the live versions of these songs with what is on record. Our hope is that current fans will rock out harder and that new fans will be able to discover these songs in a modern context."

In addition to the release of Chroma - 2025 Cartel will be embarking on a North American headline tour this fall, kicking off with the album release on September 12th in Charlotte. The tour features stops in Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more, concluding with a hometown headline show in Atlanta. Pre-sale tickets for all shows, including VIP packages will be available starting May 28th at www.chroma20.com, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 30th.

Prior to their fall headline tour, Cartel will be performing at the Vans Warped Tour on June 14-15 in Washington, D.C. and July 26-27 in Long Beach, CA.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/14-6/15 - Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour

7/26-727 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

9/12 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground #&

9/13 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music #&

9/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #&

9/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #&

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #&

9/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA #&

9/20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise #&

9/22 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House #&

9/23 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #&

9/24 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues #&

9/26 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues #

9/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave #^

9/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam #^

9/30 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #^

10/1 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman #^

10/3 - Denver, CO @ Summit #^

10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #^

10/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon #^

10/7 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne #^

10/9 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #^

10/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory #^

10/11 - San Diego, CA @ HOB #^

10/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #^

10/14 - Dallas, TX @ Echo #^

10/15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #^

10/17 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

10/18 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz #

10/19 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Revolution #

10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) #

# - Hunny

& - Landon Conrath

^ - Macseal

