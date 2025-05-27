Chase Rice Adds More Dates To Go Down Singin International Tour

(EBM) After an incredible response to the launch of his already-extended Go Down Singin' International Tour, which kicked off in Australia ahead of dates across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer, multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice again expands the run with 13 additional dates announced today. Tickets to the newly added shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time via ChaseRice.com.

Bringing Rice's critically acclaimed album Go Down Singin' to audiences across the globe, the remaining stops on the tour see him joined by fellow singer-songwriters Cory Asbury, Wade Bowen, Gritty Flyright, Tyler Halverson, Hannah McFarland, McCoy Moore, Drake White and Charlie Worsham across various dates.

The international run highlights Rice's widely celebrated artistic evolution in a live setting. As Billboard declares, "his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes," while "his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound." Rolling Stone highlights the album as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," noting that it finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change," while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album... one of 2024's most well-received country albums."

Rice further showcased this new direction with surprise follow-up project Fireside Sessions, which features all 25 songs from both Go Down Singin' and prior album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell as live, single-take versions with cowriters including Lori McKenna, Jackson Dean, Hunter Phelps, Randy Montana and more as featured artists.

His latest offering, the brand-new Live From Chief's EP released in Friday, March as a surprise for fans, includes Rice's takes on two songs from his heroes - Eric Church's "Carolina" and George Strait's "I Can Still Make Cheyenne" - as well as the previously unreleased original, "Cowboy Goodbye."

Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025

* denotes newly added dates on sale this Friday, May 30

June 5 || Elizabeth, CO || Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo (Festival)

June 7 || Myrtle Beach, SC || Carolina Country Music Festival (Festival)

June 8 || Norfolk, VA || Norfolk Harborfest (Festival)

June 12 || North Lawrence, OH || The Country Fest (Festival)

June 13 || Huber Heights, OH || Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Drake White)

June 14 || Fishers, IN || Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (with Drake White)

June 19 || Sarnia, ON || Bluewater BorderFest (Festival)

June 20 || Grand Rapids, MI || The Intersection (with Tyler Halverson)

June 21 || Chicago, IL || The Salt Shed (with Tyler Halverson)

June 27 || Fort Stewart, GA || Salute to Summer (Festival)

June 28 || Charleston, SC || The Refinery (with Cory Asbury & Gritty Flyright)

July 9 || Calgary, AB || Calgary Stampede (Festival)

July 11 || Great Falls, MT || The Newberry

July 12 || Thermopolis, WY || Wyoming Discovery Days (Festival)

July 17 || Eau Claire, WI || Country Jam USA (Festival)

July 18 || Hastings, NE || Adams County Fairfest (Festival)

July 19 || Hartington, NE || Cedar County Fair (Festival)

July 25 || Redmond, OR || General Duffy's Waterhole

July 26 || Eugene, OR || Lane Events Center

July 31 || Klamath Falls, OR || Klamath County Fair (Festival)

August 2 || Cowichan, BC || Sunfest Country (Festival)

August 5 || Post Falls, ID || Stateline Speedway

August 8 || Sunbury, PA || Spyglass Ridge Winery (with Wade Bowen)

August 9 || Oro-Medonte, ON || Boots & Hearts (Festival)

August 13 || Point Pleasant Beach, NJ || Jenks Club

August 14 || Deerfield, MA || Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing Company (with Wade Bowen)

August 15 || Hyannis, MA || Cape Cod Melody Tent (with Wade Bowen)

August 16 || Wantagh, NY || Mulcahy's (with Wade Bowen)

August 21 || Saint-Agapit, QC || Festival Country Lotbinière (Festival)

August 22 || Dieppe, NB || YQM Country Fest (Festival)

August 30 || Doswell, VA || Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at SERVPRO Pavilion (with Drake White)

August 31 || Roanoke, VA || Dr Pepper Park (with Drake White)

September 5 || Fargo, ND || UP District Festival Field (with Hannah McFarland)*

September 6 || West Des Moines, IA || Val Air Ballroom (with Hannah McFarland)*

September 18 || Missoula, MT || The Wilma (with McCoy Moore)*

September 20 || Billings, MT || The Pub Station Ballroom (with McCoy Moore)*

September 25 || Paso Robles, CA || Vina Robles Amp (with Hannah McFarland)*

September 26 || Anaheim, CA || House of Blues (with Hannah McFarland)*

September 27 || Modesto, CA || The Fruityard (with Drake White & Hannah McFarland)*

October 2 || Hampton Beach, NH || Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (with McCoy Moore)*

October 3 || Ocean City, MD || Country Calling (Festival)

October 4 || New Haven, CT || Toads (with McCoy Moore)*

October 11 || Hiawassee, GA || Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds (with McCoy Moore)*

October 12 || Birmingham, AL || Iron Hills (Festival)

October 16 || Oklahoma City, OK || The Jones Assembly (with Charlie Worsham)

November 13 || Minneapolis, MN || The Fillmore (with Charlie Worsham)*

November 14 || Sioux City, SD || Anthem at Hard Rock*

November 15 || Chesterfield, MO || The Factory (with Charlie Worsham)

November 21 || United Central, FL || St. Pete Country Fest (Fesitval)

November 22 || Daytona Beach, FL || Peabody Auditorium (with McCoy Moore)*

