Creed Car Rocks Indianapolis 500

(l to r) Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips and Scott Stapp with the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 SiriusXM Honda (credit: Chuck Brueckmann) (l to r) Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips and Scott Stapp with the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 SiriusXM Honda (credit: Chuck Brueckmann)

(SiriusXM) During Sunday's Indianapolis 500, Meyer Shank Racing's No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, driven by Felix Rosenqvist, sported an electrifying look that featured GRAMMY award winning rock band CREED and SiriusXM's Turbo channel.

Prior to Sunday's race, CREED's Scott Stapp, Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti and Scott Phillips visited the Meyer Shank Racing garage to see the car bearing their name and spend time with the team.

After the green flag dropped on Sunday, Meyer Shank Racing went on to post its best Indianapolis 500 result since 2021 as Rosenqvist and the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda used a strong late-race run to finish 4th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Said Felix Rosenqvist post-race: "The CREED wagon was really quick. It was a good race, we had two restarts where we lost a lot, kinda just got stuck on the inside. We also had some really good restarts as well. Everyone kinda went through the same thing and we were kinda hanging in the same group. It was hard to pass and I feel like we were a bit quicker than the guys in front. I felt like I was just risking the car every corner to try to get a run and I wasn't even close to get around Pato. We started fifth and finished fourth. As much as I'm disappointed for having the opportunity to win, I'm super proud of my group - the 60 car crew did a masterclass execution with good pit stops and good strategy and that's what we need for the rest of the season."

