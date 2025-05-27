Dave Lenahan Releases New Country Roots Single 'Baby I'm Gone'

(PN) Dave Lenahan, a seasoned Nashville-based singer-songwriter with roots in Cleveland's golden era of rock, continues to craft heartfelt narratives that blend his unique fusion of Cleveland rock and Americana. His new single, "Baby I'm Gone," delivers a stirring vocal performance underscored by rich country instrumentation. It explores the strength it takes to leave a relationship where love is no longer enough. You can find the single out now on all digital streaming platforms.

With lyrics like, "You just don't know what you got till it's gone / Someday you'll miss me when I get the strength to move on / But, I can be free from you here / It'll just take a couple more beers / And, baby, I'm gone," Lenahan captures the emotional complexity of walking away with honesty and vulnerability.

Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Lenahan was shaped by legendary artists such as Michael Stanley, Dan Fogelberg, and The Eagles. Beginning guitar at age 11 and sharpening his craft in church choirs and worship bands, he spent four decades in radio before dedicating himself fully to songwriting. As Cincinnati coordinator for the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), he has co-written hundreds of songs and shared stages with indie and Americana talents at venues like The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room.

His 2023 debut album, Or Something Like That..., introduced his warm, rootsy sound to a broader audience and set the stage for his upcoming concept album Absalom. His project is inspired by a forgotten 19th-century cemetery near his home, a site he helped uncover with the help of fellow songwriters and historical researchers. Songs like the haunting title track "Absalom" and "Father of Peace" have already earned Top 10 finalist honors in the World Songwriting Awards.

"Baby I'm Gone," alongside tracks such as "Die On This Barstool," "First," and "Faces in the Glow," was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Alan Sanderson (Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Fiona Apple, B.B. King, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Ziggy Marley, Ryan Adams, Weezer, and The Rolling Stones) in San Diego. The album features collaborations with acclaimed writers including Jessica Nixon, Taylin Rae, and Norm McDonald. Previously recorded by Chancey Williams, "Baby I'm Gone" has become a standout fan favorite and frequent show-closer for Lenahan.

With over 1 million Spotify streams, including the viral "Squirrel Train" by Pamela Hopkins (which reached #1 on Australia's OZCMR chart), Lenahan's impact extends beyond music. As host of The Songwriter Connection podcast, winner of the 2024 Elite Music Award for Podcast of the Year, he highlights rising and established songwriters with insight and humor.

Writing nearly 100 songs annually and performing over 100 shows each year, Dave Lenahan remains deeply committed to mentorship, community, and authentic storytelling. With Absalom on the horizon, he continues to push creative boundaries while honoring the heartfelt narratives that define his work.

