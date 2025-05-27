Foxwarren Release 'Deadhead' Video

(ANTI-) Canadian quintet Foxwarren - Andy Shauf, Avery and Darryl Kissick, Dallas Bryson, and Colin Nealis release the new single/video "Deadhead", the final preview from their new album, 2, out this Friday via ANTI-. Following "Yvonne", praised by AV Club as "an understated kind of gorgeous", "Deadhead" sees Foxwarren on a quest for levity. The song seamlessly moves from an MF Doom-like pitch-shifted sample to a line-dance guitar lick to honeyed country-rock harmonies of the titular band, all in three minutes. There are darting flutes, mangled electronics, and meticulous snippets of rhythm, all expertly placed to illustrate the song's emotional tumult. "I won't stop dancing", as Shauf sings, is exactly the feeling the song evokes.

The song's eccentric video was directed by Joe Cappa, who explains: "I bought a bunch of wigs and medieval costumes and sort of came up with the premise of the video as I was dressing the puppets. When I put the blonde wig and moustache on the main character, it really spoke to me. Those legs on the flute playing baby are my 10-month-old son's."

"To all the deadheads, we say 'don't stop dancing'." - Foxwarren

"Deadhead" exemplifies the unique approach Foxwarren took in creating 2. After touring their lauded 2018 self-titled debut, the band dropped the familiar band-in-a-room routine. Instead, in their own home studios across four provinces, all five members would upload song ideas, melodic phrases, or rhythmic bits to a shared folder. In Toronto, Shauf would then plug these into a sampler and construct songs from the fragments supplied by his bandmates, leaning into classic hip-hop techniques and musique concrète alike as unlikely lodestars. Foxwarren would convene at weekly online meetings, offering long-distance suggestions about which way a song might shift. The result is mesmerising and uncanny, an album that traces two sides of a relationship through 37 minutes of collage art that aspires to "sound best blasting out your car window", as put by Shauf.

Related Stories

News > Foxwarren