Gorillaz Revisiting Iconic Albums With Four One-Off Performances

(NLM) Gorillaz today announced details of four very special one-off limited-capacity live shows taking place at Copper Box Arena, London on August 29th, August 30th, September 2nd and 3rd 2025.

The shows take place during the closing week of House of Kong - the new exhibition running from August 8th to September 3rd at Copper Box - and will see Gorillaz revisit iconic live shows from across the band's first three album eras, performing each record in full, from beginning to end, in a limited-capacity setting.

Starting with the band's first ever live outing at Scala, London; followed by Harlem's Apollo Theater; and an island in the South Pacific by way of Camden, the run will see Damon Albarn joined onstage by the full Gorillaz live band, with visuals by Jamie Hewlett, as albums Gorillaz, Demon Days and Plastic Beach return for one night only, alongside a not-to-be-missed Mystery Show. More details on each show below.

House of Kong exhibition ticket holders will have the priority access to purchase tickets to the four Gorillaz shows at Copper Box Arena. Exhibition tickets are on sale now.

Friday August 29th: GORILLAZ

The creative collaboration of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett blew up a pre-digital world with the release of their eponymous debut album in 2001. The subsequent tour took in the band's now legendary first-ever shows at Scala, London and La Cigale Paris, performances which tore up the rule book on the live music experience, putting band members Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D front and centre via Hewlett's extraordinary visuals, with Albarn and a full live band in silhouette behind a screen.

This August 29th show is a recreation of these early Gorillaz shows which saw the band perform their seminal debut album in full. A rare, not-to-be-missed opportunity for fans to step back in time and immerse themselves in the earliest iteration of Gorillaz live.

Saturday August 30th: DEMON DAYS

The band's acclaimed second album has only ever been performed in full around the album's release when a limited run of 'Demon Days Live' shows took in five nights at Manchester Opera House in November 2005, followed by another five nights at Apollo Theater, Harlem in April 2006.

Until now.

This summer will see the groundbreaking Demon Days Live show recreated for the first time - to include Jamie Hewlett's venue specific visuals created for the original shows.

Tuesday September 2nd: PLASTIC BEACH

September 2nd will see the band's third studio album performed live in full for the first time since two shows at London's Roundhouse kicked off the release of Plastic Beach in March 2010.

The album sessions had seen Murdoc, Russel, 2D and Noodle take up residence on the most deserted spot on the planet - Plastic Beach. A secret floating island deep in the South Pacific, made up of the detritus, debris and washed up remnants of humanity opening up a whole new world of creative possibility and innovation across the work of Jamie Hewlett.

Wednesday September 3rd: MYSTERY SHOW

Gorillaz will close House of Kong with a fourth and final mystery show on September 3rd and fans can look forward to another memorable night with Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz live band joined onstage by special guests, all under the watchful eye of Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D. Don't miss it!

