Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Veil Of The Serpent

(Band Announcement) As the mighty Iron Maiden embarks on their epic 50th Anniversary Tour, rising heavy metal torchbearers Veil Of The Serpent unleash a thunderous tribute to the gods of metal with their bold and brooding cover of "Wasting Love".

Originally released on Maiden's Fear Of The Dark album in 1992, "Wasting Love" stands as one of the band's most emotive and haunting tracks - a fitting choice for Veil Of The Serpent, whose signature sound fuses modern heaviness with classic metal spirit.

Veil Of The Serpent's version reimagines the ballad through a darker, doom-laced lens, amplifying the song's themes of love, loss and longing, while staying true to the essence that made it iconic. The single lands as IRON MAIDEN kickoff their Run For Your Lives World Tour, and Veil Of The Serpent's tribute serves as a fitting companion to the festivities - a salute from a new generation of metal faithful who continue to carry the torch.

Veil Of The Serpent's "Wasting Love" is available now across all major streaming platforms. And the band also unveiled a striking lyric video, now live on YouTube.

