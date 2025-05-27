Jessie Murph And Sexyy Red Hit The Town In 'Blue Strips' Remix Video

(Columbia) Jessie Murph turns up the heat with the official remix video for her chart-smashing single "Blue Strips," featuring rap queen Sexyy Red. Set against the neon-soaked backdrop of a wild night out in Nashville, the visual captures Jessie and Sexyy Red in full throttle-owning the streets, the bars, and the night.

The collaboration is a full-circle moment for Jessie, who's long named Sexyy Red as one of her dream collaborators. Together, the two deliver a remix packed with revenge, raw confidence, and unapologetic energy-taking the already explosive track to new heights.

"Blue Strips" is now Jessie's highest-charting Billboard single to date, cementing her place as one of music's most exciting new voices. The remix video lands on the heels of her standout Coachella debut and surprise festival cameos during Stagecoach, where she performed "Blue Strips" with Diplo, and popped out with both Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel.

Jessie announced the WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA tour in support of her new album out this summer. The global tour will visit major cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, building on the success of 2024's In The Sticks run, which sold over 85,000 tickets and included a sold-out hometown show at the Von Braun Center arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

Related Stories

Jessie Murph Announces WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour

Jessie Murph to Headline UPROXX's 'Sparkling Sessions 2.0' Stagecoach Party

Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

Jessie Murph Follows 'Gucci Mane' With 'Blue Strips'

News > Jessie Murph