.

Joe Jonas Expands 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

05-27-2025
Joe Jonas Expands 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

(Republic) Joe Jonas has released a deluxe version of his brand new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out now via Republic Records that features additional tracks.

The deluxe version of the critically acclaimed record includes a brand-new track "Water Under the Bridge" as well as live versions of "Heart By Heart," "What This Could Be," and "Honey Blonde" from Joe's recent Vevo live session.

Music For People Who Believe In Love unfolds as Joe's most personal, intimate, and heartfelt body of work to date. About the release, Joe commented, "This album has been a long time coming, and it holds a whole lot of my heart. It's the most personal music l've ever made, full of the messy, beautiful, confusing, and hopeful parts of love and life. Making this record was a special journey that I feel so lucky to have had so many people that I deeply admire join me on."

Related Stories
Joe Jonas Expands 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show

Joe Jonas Releases Nostalgic 'Heart By Heart' Video

Joe Jonas Performs New Single 'Heart By Heart' Live From Vevo Studios

News > Joe Jonas

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Artist Previews Black Sabbath Hometown Mural- Slipknot's Jim Root Wants To Go Old School With New Album- Billy Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans For Support- more

Reviews

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Latest News

'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died

Samantha Fish Adds Troy Redfern As Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For Kick Off The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour Of Europe

Singled Out: The Modbeats' Hold Me Roll Me

Artist Previews Black Sabbath Hometown Mural

Slipknot's Jim Root Wants To Go Old School With New Album

The Grogans Mark Album Release With 'Have A Little Dream' Live Video

Never Before Heard Motorhead Song To Premiere Today