Joe Jonas Expands 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

(Republic) Joe Jonas has released a deluxe version of his brand new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out now via Republic Records that features additional tracks.
The deluxe version of the critically acclaimed record includes a brand-new track "Water Under the Bridge" as well as live versions of "Heart By Heart," "What This Could Be," and "Honey Blonde" from Joe's recent Vevo live session.
Music For People Who Believe In Love unfolds as Joe's most personal, intimate, and heartfelt body of work to date. About the release, Joe commented, "This album has been a long time coming, and it holds a whole lot of my heart. It's the most personal music l've ever made, full of the messy, beautiful, confusing, and hopeful parts of love and life. Making this record was a special journey that I feel so lucky to have had so many people that I deeply admire join me on."
