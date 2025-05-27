John McLaughlin Announces 'Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2022' Album

(Chipster) John McLaughlin makes his return with "Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2022". This essential live album beautifully captures the seamless synergy between John and his longtime band The 4th Dimension on audio and HD video and will be released on July 25th.

On July 11th, 2022, John returned to the Montreux Jazz Festival with The 4th Dimension and award-winning special guest Jany McPherson on piano and vocals. Delivering a masterclass in fusion to the audience of Stravinski Auditorium. Performing favorites such as 'New Blues Old Bruise', 'El Hombre Que Sabia,' as well as Pharoah Sanders' 'The Creator Has a Master Plan.'

John's history with the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival spans 52 years as a headlining artist and sometime guest performer. Those who couldn't be there now have the chance to see what they missed. Those who had the honor of being there can relive this monumental performance, available as a Blu-ray+2CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold and digital download on August 8th, 2025 worldwide via earMUSIC.

"I've said it many times before - The MJF is the greatest Festival in the world. Having played there since 1971, I'm in a good position to make that statement. The night of this particular recording was no exception and we musicians rose to the occasion. This performance is outstanding for all of us. There was joy, virtuosity, and a fantastic collective experience..."-John McLaughlin

To celebrate the announcement John has released "Abbaji (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2022)," the first single and see the video.

"Abbaji" by John McLaughlin is a deeply emotional and nostalgic piece, dedicated to the tabla maestro Alla Rakha, also known as "Abbaji." The song is a heartfelt tribute, reflecting McLaughlin's profound respect and admiration for Alla Rakha's contributions to music and his personal influence on McLaughlin's musical journey.

Related Stories

News > John McLaughlin