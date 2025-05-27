Mac McAnally Sells Out Three Shows At The Key West Theatre

(117) Musical stalwart, the renowned Mac McAnally continues to prove why he's one of the most beloved and respected talents in American music, selling out three nights at the Key West Theater in mere minutes.

The quick sellouts follow the success of his debut headlining performance at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium this past January - another show that sold out quickly and reaffirmed Mac's powerful draw and lasting impact on fans.

Known for his unmatched songwriting, virtuosic guitar work, and deeply heartfelt performances, McAnally's live shows are a masterclass in musicianship and storytelling. A 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and longtime member of The Coral Reefer Band, Mac brings a unique warmth, wit, and soul to every stage he steps onto.

This summer, Mac McAnally will join The Doobie Brothers on their national tour, performing alongside The Coral Reefers in a powerful tribute to Jimmy Buffett. More than just a concert series, these shows honor a musical legacy that spans decades - a legacy defined by storytelling, soul, and a uniquely American sound that continues to resonate with generations of fans.

Mac McAnally Tour Dates:

June 7 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach

June 26 - Austin, Texas - Margaritas and Memories at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 2 - Portsmouth, R.I. - Margaritas and Memories at Sunset Cove

July 6 - Cape May, N.J. - Cape May Convention Hall

August 4 - Detroit, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

August 6 - Burgettstown, Pa. - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 7 - Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 9 - Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live*

August 10 - Wantagh, N.Y. - Northwell at Jones Beach*

August 12 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre*

August 13 - Camden, N.J. - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

August 15 - Boston, Mass. - Xfinity Center*

August 17 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion*

August 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

August 23 - Montgomery, Ala. - Margaritas and Memories at MPAC

September 4 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

September 5 - Ridgedale, Mo. - Thunder Ridge Nature Area

September 7 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino*

September 9 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

September 10 - Tinley Park, Ill. - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

September 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center*

September 13 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center*

September 15 - Franklin, Tenn. - FirstBank Amphitheatre

September 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

September 18 - Toronto, Ont. - Budweiser Stage*

October 24 - Gulf Shores, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater*

November 20 - Florence, Ala. - Renaissance Conference Center

December 4 - Key West, Fla. - Key West Theater

December 5 - Key West, Fla. - Key West Theater

December 6 - Key West, Fla/ - Key West Theater

*supporting The Doobie Brothers' Walk This Road Tour w/ the Coral Reefer Band

