Martin Garrix & Lauv Share 'MAD' Video

(Republic) Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix & Lauv, released their new single "MAD" via Garrix's label STMPD RCRDS & Casablanca Records/Republic Records, along with an accompanying music video was directed by Mathias.

The duo debuted "MAD" during Garrix's headlining set at Ultra Miami to an overwhelming response from fans. Its driving dance beat and catchy lyrics give the perfect recipe for an upcoming summer anthem.

On collaborating with Martin, Lauv shares "Martin and I have been friends for years and it's so amazing to finally have a record together - what an inspiring dj, producer, songwriter and human"

