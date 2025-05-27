MRCY Share 'Flicker' As Final Preview Of 'VOLUME 2'

(Orienteer) London-based duo MRCY today return with their new single "Flicker" ahead of the release of their new project VOLUME 2, due this Friday via Dead Oceans. Quickly becoming a formidable live act not to miss, MRCY will celebrate the release with their third ever headline London show at Islington Assembly Hall on May 29th, after both of their previous headline shows sold out. The London date forms part of a wider UK headline tour, with additional shows in Bristol, Manchester, and Glasgow, followed by a run of festival appearances throughout the summer.

The single arrives alongside a stunning music video starring Stefano Saa and choreographed by Theophilus O. Bailey, "Flicker" is a clear standout from their new body of work which sees Kojo sing about the temptation to give yourself emotionally to people who don't deserve it over Ghanaian highlife melodies and a dancefloor-filling bassline. Speaking on the track, MRCY explains: ""Flicker" is about putting too much energy into people who don't give it back. It's that feeling when you realise you've been pouring into the wrong cups - people who wouldn't do the same for you."

Director Dumas Haddad adds: "MRCY's artistry is rich, intentional, and deeply emotive and this video was all about capturing that with movement as a narrative force. We wanted the choreography to guide the viewer through shifting spaces, blurring the line between performance and story. It's a visual reflection of the track's emotion and energy."

The music of Barney Lister and Kojo Degraft-Johnson is intent on finding the light during difficult times. Across the eight tracks of VOLUME 2, MRCY delivers their promise of emotive music that surprises as much as it comforts, referencing timeless sounds while pushing the needle forward. If their debut release, 2024's VOLUME 1, which blended Kojo's ecstatic vocals and Barney's masterful analogue production, showcased MRCY's lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry, VOLUME 2 builds from there to a collection that is more sophisticated, thematic, and definitely more modern, exploring love, self-discovery, and healing.

On confronting the many crises of modern life in their new release, Barney shares: "We're trying to extinguish fear with optimism and worry with love. VOLUME 2 breaks the mould to present a bigger picture of who we are - something with angst, surprises and more guts."

The duo's innate confidence in each other stems from their impressive musical pedigree. Barney grew up in Huddersfield and was introduced to the Yorkshire town's soundsystem culture from an early age before going on to produce and collaborate with everyone from vocalist Obongjayar to popstar Rina Sawayama, Mercury Prize-nominees Joy Crookes, Olivia Dean and Celeste and Glaswegian soul singer, Joesef. Kojo, meanwhile, draws on his Church experiences with a mighty vocal power that references gospel emotion, choral harmony and the catalogue of soul greats like Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin. Earning his stripes on London's jam circuit, he has since provided vocals for Cleo Sol, Little Simz, Jungle and Liam Gallagher.

Following the release of VOLUME 1 last year, MRCY earned a nomination for Rising Star at the Rolling Stone Awards, was named one of DIY's Class of 2025 and Rolling Stone's Ones to Watch. The duo also embarked on a UK and EU tour with US soul group Black Pumas and sold out their headline show at London's Jazz Cafe, honing an assertive stage presence that channels tight-knit classic soul ensembles in the process. They stormed the festival season - All Points East, Great Escape, Green Man, End of the Road, Iceland Airwaves, Pitchfork Paris, ESNS - and picked up support across Radio 1, 6Music and Apple Music (including Zane Lowe, Elton John and Guy Garvey shout-outs). At the heart of the band is the opposites-attract chemistry of Barney and Kojo themselves, two hugely distinct and multi-talented personalities with the confidence to step out of the shadows and show a little MRCY.

Upcoming Live Dates

5/28 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

5/29 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

5/30 - Manchester, UK @ YES

5/31 - Glasgow, SCT @ King Tuts

6/28 - Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song

7/3 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/4 - Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

7/5 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

7/6 - Glynde, UK @ Love Supreme Festival

7/12 - Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz

7/13 - Birmingham, UK @ Mostly Jazz Festival

7/19 - Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

7/26 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

7/27 - Nice, FR @ Nice Jazz Festival

8/9 - Buftea, RO @ Summerwell Festival

8/10 - Winterthur, CH @ Musikfestwochen

8/30 - Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open

11/22 - Weissenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/24 - Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo

11/26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

11/28 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

Related Stories

News > MRCY