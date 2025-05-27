Ravyn Lenae Launching U.S. Headline Shows

(Atlantic) Acclaimed Chicago singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae is following last month's captivating, critically acclaimed Coachella debut with a string of eagerly anticipated US headline live shows. Dates begin October 6 at Los Angeles, CA's landmark The Wiltern before making stops in Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, and Brooklyn, NY, culminating with two-nights at Washington, DC's historic 9:30 Club on October 14-15, before heading to Europe in November with stops in Manchester, London, Paris and Cologne.

Artist Pre-Sales Sign-Ups via Seated begin today at 7:00 am (PDT)/ 10:00 am (EDT). Artist Pre-Sales start Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 am (local). Local Pre-Sales start Wednesday, May 28 at 12:00pm (local). All presales end Thursday, May 29 at 11:59 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, May 30 at 10:00 am (local).

Lenae will kick off the summer with a series of Australian headline shows and international festival performances, including appearances at such upcoming gatherings as East Sussex, UK's Love Supreme Jazz Festival (June 6), Roskilde, Denmark's famed Roskilde Festival (July 5), and before returning home to Chicago, IL to make her Lollapalooza debut (August 1). This fall will then see Lenae joining Sabrina Carpenter as direct support for a number of select dates on her sold-out "Short N' Sweet Tour," including a pair of shows at Toronto, ON's Scotiabank Arena (November 10-11) and a six-night residency at Los Angeles, CA's Crypto.com Arena (November 16-17, 19-20, 22-23).

As noted, Lenae made her Coachella debut last month to wide-ranging applause from such publications as Essence, VOGUE, Harper's BAZAAR, Rolling Stone, and more, earning praise for her spirited Mojave Tent performance.

Executive Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dahi (Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy, SZA), Bird's Eye, is available everywhere now via Atlantic Records HERE. The album - which features collaborations with Childish Gambino & Ty Dolla $ign - has been met by ecstatic critical approval from the likes of Billboard, NPR, the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Guardian, and Pitchfork, the latter of which declared the collection to be "a genre-blending album that experiments within and beyond R&B-always guided by her expansive, cotton-candy soft soprano."

Lenae celebrated the arrival of Bird's Eye with a number of live appearances, including sold-out tours across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, a one-off performance alongside former tourmate Omar Apollo at Morrison, CO's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and most recently, a sold-out, two-night, four-show residency at New York City's legendary Blue Note Jazz Club hailed by Billboard as "stunning... an outstanding show that somehow improved on an already-terrific sophomore LP...The R&B songbird solidifies her breakthrough moment with a dexterous display of musicality and wisdom."

In addition, Lenae made her late-night TV debut with memorable performances of both "Genius" and "Love Me Not" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by a three-song medley alongside KAYTRANADA and Channel Tres on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

RAVYN LENAE - WORLD TOUR 2025

MAY

27 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

28 - Northcote, Australia - Northcote Theatre

30 - Perth, Australia - The Rechabite

JULY

5 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival *

6 - East Sussex, United Kingdom - Love Supreme Jazz Festival *

31 - Chicago, IL - Park West (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

AUGUST

1 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *

OCTOBER

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

NOVEMBER

2 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall Manchester

3 - London, UK - Roundhouse

5 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

6 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Koln

10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena + (SOLD OUT)

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena + (SOLD OUT)

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena + (SOLD OUT)

* Festival Appearance

+ w/ Sabrina Carpenter "Short N' Sweet Tour"

