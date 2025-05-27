Samantha Fish Adds Troy Redfern As Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

(Noble) Samantha Fish is pleased to confirm British slide guitarist Troy Redfern as special guest at her upcoming UK concerts at Arts Club Liverpool (May 30), The Brook, Southampton (May 31), and O2 Academy Oxford (June 1), with the exception of Cheese & Grain, Frome (May 28), where her special guest are Kent rockers the Zac Schulze Gang.

Samantha will also headline Red Rooster Festival in Suffolk on Thursday May 29. The UK tour follows Samantha's new studio album Paper Doll which is receiving across-the-board rave reviews. Watch Samantha perform her latest single "Lose You" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Lose You" is also riding high on the A-list on the UK's leading classic rock radio station Planet Rock.

Samantha was Grammy-nominated for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues. Total Guitar voted Samantha as one of the "Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists" of all-time. In 2024, she joined Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. US tour.

Samantha will play a selection of songs from her new album Paper Doll, plus tracks from her rich back catalogue of albums including Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Belle of the West, Death Wish Blues, Faster, and Kill or Be Kind.

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.

The New York Times called Fish, "An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power," and "One of the genre's most promising young talents." Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: "Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers."

Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. "I'm never going be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am," she says. "But it's all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You've got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I try to be who I am, and in doing that, I find my best voice."

SAMANTHA FISH

SPRING 2025 UK TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

*THE ZAC SCHULZE GANG

AND ^TROY REDFERN

Cheese & Grain, Frome

Wednesday 28 May 2025

*Special Guest: The Zac Schulze Gang

Red Rooster Festival

Thursday 29 May 2025

Arts Club, Liverpool

Friday 30 May 2025

^Special Guest: Troy Redfern

The Brook, Southampton (Sold Out)

Saturday 31 May 2025

^Special Guest: Troy Redfern

O2 Academy Oxford

Sunday 1 June 2025

^Special Guest: Troy Redfern

Related Stories

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

Samantha Fish Announces New Album With 'I'm Done Runnin'

Stitched Up Heart, Samantha Fish And More To Rock She Rocks Awards

Samantha Fish Plots UK Spring Tour

News > Samantha Fish