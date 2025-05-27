Sting and Shaggy Announce 2025 One Fine Day Festival

(Live Nation) Sting and Shaggy will again reunite to host, curate and co-headline the One Fine Day Festival, a full day of eclectic music featuring a diverse artist lineup across two stages returning exclusively to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The charity partner for this special event is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Headlining the main stage at TD Pavilion at The Mann, Sting and Shaggy, both managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, will perform their biggest hits together, trading off and collaborating on 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Englishman In New York,' 'Message In A Bottle,' 'It Wasn't Me,' 'Boombastic,' 'Angel' and others, including "Til A Mawnin,'" their latest collaborative single which debuted at #1 on the iTunes reggae songs chart.

"One Fine Day" will fill the air with uplifting spirit and energy along with additional musical performances including on the main stage at TD Pavilion at The Mann: O.A.R., Marcia Griffiths, and Chance Emerson; and on the Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann: The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Big Freedia, and SOPHIE GREY. all against the beautiful backdrop of Fairmount Park.

Reflecting on 2023's 'One Fine Day,' Sting says, "the energy was unforgettable, and the connection with the crowd in Philadelphia was something truly special." He continues, "Shaggy and I have an effortless creative chemistry-we're always pushing each other into unexpected and exciting musical directions. We're looking forward to returning to one of our favorite cities for another day of hits and musical adventure."

"Sting is a constant spark for musical curiosity," says Shaggy. "Every time we collaborate, it's a fusion of our cultures, styles, and that shared sense of exploration. After the incredible vibes at the last 'One Fine Day,' we knew we had to bring it back. We're excited to return to Philly and once again gather some of our favorite artists to celebrate music the way we love it-full of energy, soul, and surprises."

The inaugural One Fine Day Festival was held at The Mann in September 2023 while this year's lineup promises another unforgettable musical experience, featuring dynamic performances by indie rock/reggae jam band, O.A.R., the legendary reggae vibes of The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and the iconic voice of Marcia Griffiths. Audiences will also be treated to the high-energy bounce of Big Freedia, the poignant songwriting and powerful voice of BMI John Lennon Award-winner Chance Emerson, and the fresh electronic pop of SOPHIE GREY. - a classical-musician-turned-modern-pop-queen who writes and produces all of her music. From reggae classics to indie soul and electrifying beats, this diverse roster offers something for every music lover.

Tickets will be available beginning with select artist presales starting Tuesday, May 27 at 10 AM EST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, May 30 at 10 AM EST at ticketmaster.com An exclusive VIP experience is available which includes access to a private lounge offering wine and cheese pairings featuring Sting & his wife, Trudie Styler's wine, Toscana IGT from Il Palagio.

Related Stories

Sting Releases Brand New 3.0 Live Album

Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version

The Infamous Stingdusters' Jeremy Garrett Shares 'Fly Away to Your Love'

Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg

News > Sting