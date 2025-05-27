Teddy Swims Breaks Another Billboard Hot 100 Record

(Warner) Teddy Swims makes history today, breaking the record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 song of all time with his global smash hit "Lose Control" at 92 weeks and counting. This is Swims' second Hot 100 record to date-"Lose Control" is also the longest-running Hot 100 top 10 song of all time, with a record of 63 weeks.

The 6x Platinum hit reached #1 on the Hot 100 in March 2024 (after the longest consecutive climb for a solo male artist), going on to top the 2024 year-end chart. The track has amassed nearly 4 billion global streams to date, reached #1 on five radio airplay charts (Radio Songs, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary Airplay, and Adult R&B Airplay), and was inducted into Spotify's "Billions Club."

2025 has already been a monumental year for the Atlanta native vocal powerhouse. In January, he released his highly anticipated new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), which includes his latest hits "Bad Dreams" and "Are You Even Real" featuring GIVĒON, in addition to collaborations with Muni Long, Coco Jones & GloRilla. A few weeks later, he performed "Lose Control" at the Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. He recently wrapped up his European arena tour and is currently in the midst of his biggest North American tour yet, which includes two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York and two nights at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He will then head overseas for a run of arena dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The Conyers, Georgia-raised star had a record 2024, fueled by the remarkable success of his debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), which boasts the Platinum hit "The Door" in addition to "Lose Control" and fan-favorite track "Some Things I'll Never Know." He delivered a thrilling performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024.

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 - such as Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" and Shania Twain's "You're Still The One" - gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Quavo, Luke Bryan, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.

With a new record under his belt, Swims shows no signs of slowing down-yesterday, he teased his first song since the release of (Part 2), hinting at new music to come. Stay tuned for more.

Teddy Swims 2025 Tour Dates:

May 27 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 28 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 30 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

June 1 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 5 - Sioux City, IA @ Grandview Park

July 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

July 8 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Music Center Festival Stage

July 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 14 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union

July 16 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 17 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 19 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Thomas Rhett)

July 21 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

July 31 - San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park

Aug 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 6 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Aug 7 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 9 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Aug 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Amphitheater

Aug 16 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug 18 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Aug 24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 28 - Sandy, UT @ America First Field Plaza

Aug 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre

Aug 31 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sep 3 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Sep 5 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep 6 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sep 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep 26 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

Sep 27 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

Oct 7 - Christchurch, NZ @ Wolfbrook Arena

Oct 9 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Oct 14 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct 15 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct 16 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct 18 - Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct 19 - Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct 22 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct 23 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct 27 - Hindmarsh, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Oct 29 - Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena

