The Inaugural Wicked Oaks Music, Art, Camping Festival Announced

(MPR) The award-winning and beloved global promoter with deep Texas roots, Disco Presents proudly introduces the inaugural Wicked Oaks Festival - a music, art & camping experience that combines three festival experiences in one wicked place.

The spirits beckon you October 25th & 26th at Carson Creek Ranch, nestled on the banks of the Colorado River in Austin, Texas. It's a scenic 58-acre historic venue established in 1851 as a Spanish land grant. The ranch features a waterfront amphitheater shaded by old pecan & oak trees just minutes from downtown and three miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Its open-air stage, camping areas, and expansive grounds offer a unique Texas experience under wide-open skies. Wicked Oaks is a brand-new music, arts, and camping experience that merges immersive stage environments, interactive art, and a multi-sensory experience designed to transport festivalgoers into a realm unlike anything they've seen before.

Wicked Oaks is not just a festival-it's a world of its own. Winding forest trails, enchanted oak groves, and a vast riverside landscape create the perfect setting for a mystical gathering where imagination comes alive. Across rolling terrain just minutes from downtown Austin, guests will discover a weekend filled with music, myth, and mind-expanding art beneath the stars.

Inspired by forest folklore and surreal storytelling, Wicked Oaks is curated with its own distinct soul-not quite Halloween, not just a music festival-a place where mystical creatures and shadowy figures roam among whimsical light displays, fire performances, and large-scale interactive installations.

What began as three separate festival worlds now converge for the first time-Freaky Deaky, Summoning of the Eclipse, and ILLfest each take root within the mystical grounds of Wicked Oaks, co-creating a single, phantasmal gathering unlike anything Disco Presents has offered before.

While Friday offers early arrival for campers with a special pre-party experience, the heart of the weekend unfolds Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of performances and immersive art. Musically, Wicked Oaks spans a melting pot of electronic genres: melodic and heavy bass, house, techno, world beats, electro-funk, and genre-defying hybrids-each realm curated by a distinct partner.

Carson Creek Ranch lies along the Colorado River. Campers will descend Friday, October 24th, & gain access to an exclusive pre-convergence before the full enchantment begins. Awaken your fate and select a camping realm; the mischievous chaos of Freaky, or the dark domain of Summoning. Otherworldly Glamping, RV, and Group Camping options are also available. Camping paseses sold separately. Campers can look forward to scenic grounds, premium amenities and a welcoming atmosphere at Carson Creek Ranch.

"This is a concept we've been building for a while," says James "Disco Donnie" Estopinal, Founder of Disco Presents. "We're excited to bring the best of Freaky Deaky, Summoning and ILLfest to Austin, Texas. Carson Creek Ranch is a beautiful place and Wicked Oaks will bring these communities together in a special way."

THE THREE REALMS OF WICKED OAKS

FREAKY DEAKY STAGE

Known for its legendary Halloween presence, Freaky Deaky reimagines its eerie theatrics for a woodland setting-delivering haunting visuals, immersive storytelling, and stacked sunset and headliner sets all weekend long. This realm is a playground for dance music fans who crave spellbinding production and high-energy vibes. Progressive icon Eric Prydz will take listeners on a hypnotic journey through sound and light, while Kaskade's sunset set promises a golden-hour soundtrack steeped in emotion and elevation. Bob Moses delivers a driving club set that blends indie charm with electronic pulse, and Martin Garrix brings undeniable mainstage electricity. Fans can also expect the radiant energy of LP Giobbi, the melodic-meets-massive stylings of Gryffin, and Cloonee, who'll command the decks with his infectious tech house groove at sundown.

Highlights:

Eric Prydz

Kaskade (sunset set)

Bob Moses (club set)

Kasablanca, Max Styler, Jackie Hollander, Jev, Shima

Martin Garrix

Gryffin

Cloonee (sunset set)

LP Giobbi, BUNT., Angrybaby, Jigitz, Carola

SUMMONING STAGE

The darkest domain of Wicked Oaks, Summoning is curated by SVDDEN DEATH and unleashes the heaviest lineup of the weekend. Known for pushing the boundaries of bass music with his VOYD persona, SVDDEN DEATH delivers a cryptic and crushing experience for true bassheads. From subterranean energy to mythic, grim-toned stage design, this arena of sound delivers an unparalleled sensory journey and the kind of ominous vibes fans live for. In the darker domain, VOYD emerges with a performance equal parts ritual and bass reckoning, joined by a thunderous NGHTMRE B2B Kompany and legendary sound architect Flux Pavilion. SVDDEN DEATH B2B YVM3 B2B NIMDA is set to unleash an unrelenting force of heavy dub and dark theatrics, with emotional bass titan Kai Wachi adding a visceral, cinematic punch.

Highlights:

VOYD

NGHTMRE B2B Kompany

Flux Pavilion

Hedex

Prosecute

Witching Hour (Vampa B2B Jeanie)

Infekt + Samplifire, Automhate B2B Mad Dubz, Simula, Akeos B2B Hexx, Bejalvin, Vanfleet, Otsukare

SVDDEN DEATH B2B YVM3 B2B NIMDA

Must Die! B2B Syzy, PhaseOne B2B HVDES, Codd Dubz B2B PYKE (SLICE THE CITY), STOOG3S (BLVNKSPVCE b2b HAMRO b2b SQISHI), Neonix B2B Phiso, Aweminus B2B Mythm, STVG, Kerosene B2B Warlord

Kai Wachi

Eptic

ILLFEST STAGE

The most visually immersive realm, ILLfest transforms its stage into a living gallery, merging sound and street art in real time. World-class muralists will paint massive installations live across the weekend, while genre-bending sets move seamlessly from lush grooves to mind-warping bass. It's the ideal setting for those who value creativity as much as music. On the more colorful and groove-laced end of the spectrum, Surf Mesa brings airy, feel-good vibes to the forest canopy, while Tony Romera's forward-thinking house cuts and SOSA's peak-time minimalism push the dancefloor into overdrive. Techno tastemaker Luuk Van Dijk rounds out the eclectic curation with his signature blend of deep textures and infectious rhythm.

Highlights:

Classmatic

Surf Mesa

Tony Romera

Sistek

Autograf, Wenzday, Dark Heart

SOSA

Luuk Van Dijk

Jaden Thompson

Wicked Oaks is a world of otherworldly creatures, mythical structures, enchanted pathways, and forested storylines where ethereal moments brush up against shadowy antagonists. Its mystique will lure attendees into 72 hours of camping, dancing, interactive art, workshops, and countless unexpected exploits-all with amplified stage production to meet the moment. Across every realm, you'll find immersive creative spaces designed to awaken wonder and connection. From glowing trails to roaming performers and art cars, the experience unfolds in layers.

Guests will encounter:

Interactive art installations

Workshops and creative sessions to spark movement and imagination

A curated food village with Texas' best food trucks and culinary pop-ups

Chill zones, fire and aerial performances, and hidden forest nooks

Glamping, RV camping, and expanded GA + VIP options

Wicked Oaks is a brand-new festival with a brand-new concept managed by Disco Presents-the latest evolution in their legacy of creating immersive experiences rooted in community and creativity. With more than three decades of experience and a track record that includes Lights All Night, Ubbi Dubbi, Freaky Deaky, and SHAQ's Bass All-Stars, Disco Presents remains one of the most innovative promoters in the country.

Artist's set times, maps, and additional surprises to be announced soon at WickedOaksFest.com

