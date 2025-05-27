W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For Kick Off The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour Of Europe

(MBM) The "Album ONE Alive" tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe.

Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band.

"It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!

W.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides was released on February 13th on digital services.

Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive

06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra - LOW TICKETS

06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT

06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar

06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal

06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof

07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd - LOW TICKETS

07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club

07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA

07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium

07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building

07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy

07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City - LOW TICKETS

07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT

07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex

08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage - SOLD OUT

08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn - LOW TICKETS

9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *

9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

9/28 London, ENGLAND - Eventim Apollo *

10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks

10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna

10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio **

10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller ** - SOLD OUT

10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet ** - SOLD OUT

10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion **

10/11 Orebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress **

10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan **

10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers ** - SOLD OUT

10/15 Ostersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus **

10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali **

10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture ** - SOLD OUT

10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema ** - SOLD OUT

10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas **

10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House

*Support Act - Armored Saint

**Support Act - Battle Born

Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits

06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND

06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY

06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS

07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA

07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA

07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE

07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN

07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES

08/01 Skogsrojet Festival - SWEDEN

08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT

08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN

08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM

