W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For Kick Off The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour Of Europe

(MBM) The "Album ONE Alive" tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe.
Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band.
"It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!
W.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides was released on February 13th on digital services.
Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive
06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra - LOW TICKETS
06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT
06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd - LOW TICKETS
07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City - LOW TICKETS
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage - SOLD OUT
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn - LOW TICKETS
9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *
9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
9/28 London, ENGLAND - Eventim Apollo *
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio **
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller ** - SOLD OUT
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet ** - SOLD OUT
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion **
10/11 Orebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress **
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan **
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers ** - SOLD OUT
10/15 Ostersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus **
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali **
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture ** - SOLD OUT
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema ** - SOLD OUT
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas **
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House
*Support Act - Armored Saint
**Support Act - Battle Born
Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits
06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND
06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY
06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA
07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES
08/01 Skogsrojet Festival - SWEDEN
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM
