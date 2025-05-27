Watch Art d'Ecco's 'Tree Of Life' Video

(The Syndicate) In conjunction with the start of his North American tour tonight in Seattle, Art d'Ecco has shared a video for "Tree Of Life," featured on his acclaimed new album Serene Demon - out now via Paper Bag Records.
The tour arrives in New York, June 4 at The Sultan Room and Los Angeles, June 8 at Zebulon. In addition, today Art d'Ecco has announced a Fall tour of the UK for October.
"Tree Of Life" is driven by a tight Bee Gees inspired disco groove. Lyrically, Art notes, "the words speak for themselves - partnership starts with planting a seed - sometimes we grow together, sometimes we grow apart."
Serene Demon is Art d'Ecco's most ambitious album to date, but fans won't struggle to recognize his handiwork. Like the many groundbreaking artists who have inspired Art d'Ecco over the years, he intends to keep nudging his listeners forward, prompting them to explore - and accept - unfamiliar ideas. "Once you've trained the ear of the audience, it establishes a new precedent," he concludes. Tastes change and evolve, and outliers mature into icons. "That moves pop music forward in the most beautiful, organic way, and I'm constantly trying to exist within that paradigm. How do I challenge myself and throw the rule book out, but still make this the catchiest, quirkiest piece of music possible? I like existing between those two worlds."
Art rented an apartment in New York for two months, walking the streets listening to Henry Mancini, Ennio Morricone, John Barry and François de Roubaix, as he dreamed up cinematic visions of the people passing by. Pushing his limits and taking risks during the writing process for Serene Demon, some more successful than others, but always leading him to a place he had not yet traveled before.
Great pop music accommodates big ideas and simple truths with equal finesse, but don't expect a record - even one as ambitious as Serene Demon - to solve all life's mysteries. "If you're constantly searching for answers or hope to bestow any relevance to the existence that you're living, then take a pause and realize that life is happening right now," concludes Art. "You don't need to constantly defer happiness. Just exist in the moment."
Tour Dates:
05/27 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
05/28 - Portland, OR @ Lollipop Shoppe
05/29 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
06/04 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
06/06 - Toronto, ON @ Do West Fest
06/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
06/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/13 - Victoria, BC @ Upstairs
10/04 - Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax Digbeth
10/05 - Leeds, UK @ The Lending Room
10/07 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
10/08 - London, UK @ Strongroom
10/09 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
10/10 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge
