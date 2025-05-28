Chevelle Announce New Album 'Bright as Blasphemy'

(ASPR) Chevelle unleashed their first new music in four years with the hit single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" earlier this spring, to the thrill of fans and supporters alike. It's already at No. 9 at rock radio and is well on its way to Top 5 status.

Today, the band is excited to announce that it will release the new album Bright as Blasphemy on August 15 via Alchemy Recordings. Chevelle have also shared the lyric video for new single "Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)"

"History teaches us the longest rabbit hole has no end," the band succinctly shares about the song. Regarding the album as a whole, Chevelle state, "Human Existence encompasses both inherent challenges and potential. It's up to you how to pass the time. Enjoy."

