Danny Kensy And Barefoot Joe 'Get Laked'

(PN) Danny Kensy releases new country song of the summer with single "Get Laked," featuring Barefoot Joe. You can find the single on all digital streaming platforms.

Just in time for the sunny season, Danny Kensy casts out a spirited new anthem with his latest single, "Get Laked." Infused with a lively country twang, the track delivers an irresistible blend of catchy melodies and playful storytelling, perfect for those carefree days spent lakeside.

Kensy sets the scene with vivid imagery: "We're all here poppin' out our bobbers / Hopin' for a big ole catch / That hot sun is gettin' a lil' hotter / Every time that we reel in / I think we're ready to jump in, into that cool cool cooler." This effortlessly transitions into the infectious chorus: "...get laked, get baked / Get the girls up top and get shakin' / Every inch that the good Lord gave 'em," capturing the laid-back spirit and fun of summer gatherings on the water. With "Get Laked," Kensy crafts a feel-good soundtrack tailor-made for pontoon rides, backyard barbecues, and long afternoons under the sun.

A nationally touring country artist and songwriter, Danny Kensy blends edgy traditional sounds with modern sensibilities, making his music both relatable and radio-friendly. His consistent presence on the airwaves is a testament to his ability to craft songs that resonate. While Kensy boasts multiple #1 hits across the European market, his momentum in the United States continues to build. His debut U.S. single, "Neon Glow," made a strong entry into the Top 100 on the Music Row Breakout Chart, followed by "Radio Back," which climbed into the Top 60 on Music Row and reached the Top 20 on the TRACtion True Indie Chart.

He has also been featured with Holler, the Academy of Country Music, and more.

With "Get Laked," Danny Kensy delivers another memorable track poised to become a summer staple for country fans everywhere.

