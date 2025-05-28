Jamey Johnson Launching The Last Honky Tonk Tour

(EBM) Award-winning country singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson will launch his 36-city headlining tour, The Last Honky Tonk Tour, on June 4 at Wichita Riverfest in Wichita, KS. Tickets are on sale now and more dates will be announced soon.
"The tour will be a lot of fun," says Johnson. "It's a chance for us to hang out every night, where we get to walk onstage and show off what we've learned over the past 20 years. This is my 20th year on the road, not counting the road gigs I did in the 10 years before that."
The tour's name comes from the song he recently recorded, which was the title track of the 2010 album by The Wayne Mills Band, featuring musician Jason "Rowdy" Cope on guitar. "I thought that the name sounded pretty good as a tour name - The Last Honky Tonk Tour," he adds.
The tour title's lyrics include, "I'll be there when they burn the last honky tonk down/
In body, mind, and spirit, under the table, or under the ground/
The fading echoes of a barroom band might be the only sound/
I'll be there when they burn the last honky tonk down."
Johnson's new recording - which was completed with producer Buddy Cannon a few weeks ago - and the tour name are in tribute to Mills and Cope, both of whom were his dear friends. Mills was murdered at a Nashville bar in 2013. Jason "Rowdy" Cope, a member of The Steel Woods who had previously been a member of Johnson's band, died in 2021 from complications from diabetes.
"When Wayne and Rowdy got together and did that record, that song made it on my radar," he says. "Back then, I played that song several times with Wayne. We would do it at shows. So, it is one I haven't done in a while.
"And now Wayne's son, Jack, is a badass guitar player. He says he learned it all from Rowdy. I don't doubt that at all. Jack really is something else!
"I thought, 'Man, his dad would be proud. Let's break that song out and get Jack to play guitar on it.' I am proud to have him playing on it."
This is one of more than 50 new songs Johnson has recorded since releasing Midnight Gasoline, his first new solo album in 14 years, in late 2024. He will preview some of the new songs during this tour and begin releasing them later this year.
"We are going to do some of the new stuff," Johnson adds. "We will do some of the songs from Midnight Gasoline from last year and all the years before. Whatever album you like, we will do some of those songs.
"It's exciting to play the new songs," he says. "I like it when people tell me they have heard the new stuff and they like it. I like it when people have something else to listen to. Sometimes it's as simple as that."
The Last Honky Tonk Tour Routing:
June 4, 2025 || Wichita, KS || Wichita Riverfest
June 5, 2025 || Round Rock, TX || Round Rock Amp
June 6, 2025 || Bossier City, LA || Paradise Theater at Margaritaville Resort and Casino
June 7, 2025 || Lake Charles, LA || Golden Nugget Lake Charles
June 12, 2025 || Warren, OH || Packard Music Hall
June 13, 2025 || Detroit, MI || Aertha Franklin Amphitheater
June 14, 2025 || Creighton, PA || Pittsburgh Brewing Company
June 20, 2025 || Albuquerque, NM || Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom
June 21, 2025 || Chandler, AZ || Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
June 22, 2025 || Winchester, CA || Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival
June 26, 2025 || Emigrant, MT || The Old Saloon
June 27, 2025 || Emigrant, MT || The Old Saloon
June 28, 2025 || Whitefish, MT || Big Mountain Ranch Indian Relay Races
July 11, 2025 || Danville, VA || The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
July 12, 2025 || Somerset, KY || Master Musicians Festival
July 25, 2025 || Franklin, OH || JD Legends
July 26, 2025 || Franklin, OH || JD Legends
August 7, 2025 || Webster MA || Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
August 8, 2025 || Quakertown, PA || Univest Performance Center
August 9, 2025 || Charles Town, WV || Hollywood Casino- The Event Center
August 16, 2025 || Petros, TN || Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary Distillery
August 23 & 24, 2025 || N. Charleston, SC || Marcus King Family Reunion
September 5, 2025 || Cherokee, NC || Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
September 6, 2025 || Cherokee, NC || Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
September 11, 2025 || Hot Springs, AR || Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
September 12, 2025 || Pryor, OK || Born & Raised Festival
September 13, 2025 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store
September 20, 2025 || New Madrid, MO || New Madrid Riverfront Park
September 21, 2025 || Council Bluffs, IA || Harrah's Stir Cove
September 26, 2025 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Casino
September 27, 2025 || Fort Worth, TX || Billy Bob's Texas
October 4, 2025 || Atlantic City, NJ || Tropicana Atlantic City
October 5, 2025 || Verona, NY || Turning Stone Resort Casino
October 10, 2025 || Biloxi, MS || Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
October 17, 2025 || Nashville, TN || Schermerhorn Symphony Center
October 18, 2025 || Nashville, TN || Schermerhorn Symphony Center
