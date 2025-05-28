Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary

(PFA) On the heels of a successful tour that brought multiple sell outs, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening/JBLZE is back with another round of dates to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Led Zeppelin classic, Physical Graffiti.
The latest 22-city trek is billed as An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti. The show made headlines as JBLZE has been performing all the songs from the album that fans have been clamoring to hear including classics such as "The Wanton Song" and "Kashmir" live alongside deeper cuts like "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu."
The evening is also made up of other Led Zeppelin favorites including "Good Times Bad Times," "Whole Lotta Love" and of course "Stairway To Heaven." The tour kicks off on August 1 in Omaha, NE and wraps August 31 in Vancouver, BC. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Denver, CO (August 08), Napa, CA (August 16), Bakersfield, CA (August 23) and Seattle, WA (August 30) to name a few markets. Public on sale for tickets with begin on Friday, May 30.
At the time of the first tour announcement, Jason Bonham had this to say: "This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can't wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years...And don't worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night."
JBLZE August Tour Dates
Fri, Aug 01 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Sat, Aug 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Sun, Aug 03 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Tue, Aug 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
Thu, Aug 07 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Fri, Aug 08 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Sun, Aug 10 - Park City, UT - Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort
Tue, Aug 12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Fri, Aug 15 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sat, Aug 16 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
Sun, Aug 17 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
Tue, Aug 19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Thu, Aug 21 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim
Fri, Aug 22 - Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino & Resort
Sat, Aug 23 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Theater
Mon, Aug 25 - Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair
Tue, Aug 26 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Music & Arts Festival
Wed, Aug 27 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Fri, Aug 29 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Sat, Aug 30 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Sun, Aug 31 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
Previously Announced JBLZE Tour Dates
Wed, May 28 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay *
Thu, May 29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
Fri, May 30 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino - Backyard Amphitheater *
Sat, May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *
* Jager Henry opening
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin
Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour
Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve
Sammy Hagar Explained Jason Bonham's Emergency (2024 In Review)
Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More
Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'
Colin Hay Announces 'Man @ Work Volume 2 '
Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary
Chevelle Announce New Album 'Bright as Blasphemy'
The Great North American Rush Off To Celebrate Neil Peart
Yellowcard Announce Travis Barker Produced Album 'Better Days'