Lainey Wilson's 'Somewhere Over Laredo' Most Added At Radio

(BBR) 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson's new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," is the most added song at country radio this week with 129 adds. Furthering its success, the track garnered over 1.16 million streams across platforms in the first 24 hours of its release, earning Wilson her biggest first day of streaming to date.

The song is from the new deluxe version of Wilson's award-winning album, Whirlwind, which will be released August 22 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in celebration of the record's one-year anniversary (pre-order/pre-save/pre-add here). In addition to Whirlwind's original 14 songs, the extended edition will feature five additional tracks: "Somewhere Over Laredo," "Bell Bottoms Up," "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day" and "Peace, Love and Cowboys."

Already receiving widespread attention, Wilson performed "Somewhere Over Laredo" live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week and appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the new track, while Billboard praised, "one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date, crescendo-ing from a soft-focus, tender vocal, before gradually reaching into her upper register for powerful moments that heighten the song's emotional acuity."

Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the track honors the timeless classic "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" while showcasing Wilson's poignant storytelling and authentic country sound, as she reflects on past love and pays tribute to small towns across the country.

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards earlier this month: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted a new song, "Trailblazer," with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.

Additionally, Wilson is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this year.

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'

Lainey Wilson Wins Four ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'

News > Lainey Wilson