'Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony Film To Stream Tonight On VEEPS

(AV) As Lettuce continues their robust touring schedule coming off he heels of symphony collaborations, co-headlining shows with GZA of Wu-Tang Clan, and trekking coast-to-coast, they will host a digital film premiere of their recent concert movie Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony.

Currently only available via DVD, the film features over 90 minutes of music visually showcasing the future funk group's recently released album Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony as the lauded sextet is joined by over 80 musicians from the Colorado Symphony.

The premiere will take place on tonight, May 28 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST via VEEPS. The show will be on-demand to view for 48 hours after the premiere. Buy tickets here.

VEEPS is a streaming service that offers direct access to live and on-demand concerts, events, performances by award-winning artists and shows at the most iconic venues in the world, making it a fitting platform to partner with for the digital premiere of Lettuce's remarkable inaugural collaboration with the Colorado Symphony. The band will be selling signed copies of the limited edition triple vinyl LP of the record throughout the duration of the premiere.

Additionally, Lettuce recently announced expanded tour dates with a handful of new dates in the midwest in August with support from rising Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS on most of those performances. The band is slated to head to Hannover, Germany for Hannover Open Air Festival on May 29th and Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on on June 1st before resuming domestic touring and heading back to Europe and Australia in the fall.

Track Listing / Set List on VEEPS Premiere

1. Mt. Crushmore

2. The Lobbyist

3. Requiem →

4. Gang Ten

5. Ghost of Jupiter

6. Move On Up

7. The Force

8. New Intro →

9. Larimar

10. Tryllis

11. Moksha

12. Everybody Wants to Rule the World

13. Elephant Walk → Madison Square

14. Trapezoid

2025 Tour Dates

May 29 - Hanover, Germany - Hannover Open Air Festival

Jun 30 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Java Jazz Festival

Jun 6 - Norfolk, VA - HarborFest

Jun 12 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point $

Jun 13 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival

Jun 14 - Brooklyn, NY - SummerStage $

Jun 27 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Jazz Festival

Jun 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Jazz Festival

Jul 3 - Avon, CO - AvonLIVE!

Jul 4 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom *

Jul 10 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Jul 11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Jul 12 - Wilmington, NC - BAD Day Music & Arts Festival

Aug 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex #

Aug 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall #

Aug 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

Aug 21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre #

Aug 22 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall #

Aug 23 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center #

Aug 24 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Pavillion

Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Annabel's Music Hall

Aug 29 - Charlestown, RI - Roots & Rhythm

Sep 17 - Paris, France - Alhambra

Sep 18 - Cologne, Germany - CBE

Sep 19- Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

Sep 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Troubleyn

Sep 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Sep 23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

Sep 24 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

Sep 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F

Sep 27 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

Sep 30 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

Oct 1 - Angoulins, France = Crossroad

Oct 2 - Rouen, France - Le 106

Oct 3 & 4 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott's

Oct 24 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Oct 25 - Sydney, AUS - The Metro Theatre

* Co-Headline w/ GZA

^ w/ Nashville Symphony

+ w/ Grand Rapids Symphony

# new date with support from BALTHVS

$ new date with Styles P

