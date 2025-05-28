'Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony Film To Stream Tonight On VEEPS

(AV) As Lettuce continues their robust touring schedule coming off he heels of symphony collaborations, co-headlining shows with GZA of Wu-Tang Clan, and trekking coast-to-coast, they will host a digital film premiere of their recent concert movie Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony.
Currently only available via DVD, the film features over 90 minutes of music visually showcasing the future funk group's recently released album Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony as the lauded sextet is joined by over 80 musicians from the Colorado Symphony.
The premiere will take place on tonight, May 28 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST via VEEPS. The show will be on-demand to view for 48 hours after the premiere. Buy tickets here.
VEEPS is a streaming service that offers direct access to live and on-demand concerts, events, performances by award-winning artists and shows at the most iconic venues in the world, making it a fitting platform to partner with for the digital premiere of Lettuce's remarkable inaugural collaboration with the Colorado Symphony. The band will be selling signed copies of the limited edition triple vinyl LP of the record throughout the duration of the premiere.
Additionally, Lettuce recently announced expanded tour dates with a handful of new dates in the midwest in August with support from rising Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS on most of those performances. The band is slated to head to Hannover, Germany for Hannover Open Air Festival on May 29th and Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on on June 1st before resuming domestic touring and heading back to Europe and Australia in the fall.
Track Listing / Set List on VEEPS Premiere
1. Mt. Crushmore
2. The Lobbyist
3. Requiem →
4. Gang Ten
5. Ghost of Jupiter
6. Move On Up
7. The Force
8. New Intro →
9. Larimar
10. Tryllis
11. Moksha
12. Everybody Wants to Rule the World
13. Elephant Walk → Madison Square
14. Trapezoid
2025 Tour Dates
May 29 - Hanover, Germany - Hannover Open Air Festival
Jun 30 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Java Jazz Festival
Jun 6 - Norfolk, VA - HarborFest
Jun 12 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point $
Jun 13 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival
Jun 14 - Brooklyn, NY - SummerStage $
Jun 27 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Jazz Festival
Jun 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Jazz Festival
Jul 3 - Avon, CO - AvonLIVE!
Jul 4 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom *
Jul 10 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Jul 11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
Jul 12 - Wilmington, NC - BAD Day Music & Arts Festival
Aug 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex #
Aug 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall #
Aug 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #
Aug 21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre #
Aug 22 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall #
Aug 23 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center #
Aug 24 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Pavillion
Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Annabel's Music Hall
Aug 29 - Charlestown, RI - Roots & Rhythm
Sep 17 - Paris, France - Alhambra
Sep 18 - Cologne, Germany - CBE
Sep 19- Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
Sep 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Troubleyn
Sep 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
Sep 23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
Sep 24 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
Sep 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F
Sep 27 - Milan, Italy - Santeria
Sep 30 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
Oct 1 - Angoulins, France = Crossroad
Oct 2 - Rouen, France - Le 106
Oct 3 & 4 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott's
Oct 24 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne International Jazz Festival
Oct 25 - Sydney, AUS - The Metro Theatre
* Co-Headline w/ GZA
^ w/ Nashville Symphony
+ w/ Grand Rapids Symphony
# new date with support from BALTHVS
$ new date with Styles P
Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Film Digital Premiere
Lettuce Announce 4th of July Show ft. GZA Of Wu-Tang Clan
Lettuce Stream New James Brown-Inspired 'Monorail 3000'
Lettuce and GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) Announce Co-Headlining Tour
Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More
Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'
Colin Hay Announces 'Man @ Work Volume 2 '
Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary
Chevelle Announce New Album 'Bright as Blasphemy'
The Great North American Rush Off To Celebrate Neil Peart
Yellowcard Announce Travis Barker Produced Album 'Better Days'