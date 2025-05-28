.

Ministry Give 'I'll Do Anything For You' An Official Video

05-28-2025
Ministry Give 'I'll Do Anything For You' An Official Video

(FR) Al Jourgensen wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, pigtails, and a shirt that says "I'm Adorable"? Yes, that's what you'll see in the brand-new, first-time-ever video for Ministry's oldie but goodie hit, "I'll Do Anything For You," that was helmed by Vicente Cordero and Ben Garcia.

It's all part of the continuing "when hell freezes over" moments that have been the hallmarks of Ministry's latest work, The Squirrely Years Revisited (out now via Cleopatra Records) that sees Jourgensen making peace with the past by reexamining his long-dormant synth pop hits and giving them a fresh polish 40 years later.

And the band is having a helluva fun time doing so. On the ongoing The Squirrely Years Tour, wrapping up June 5, Jourgensen, alongside John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Pepe Clarke Maga-a (drums), Paul D'Amour (bass) and two backup Squirrelette singers have been getting rave reviews for the blast from-the-past shows

Related Stories
Ministry Give 'I'll Do Anything For You' An Official Video

Die Krupps Hitting The Road With Ministry For North American Tour

Ministry Share 'Everyday Is Halloween' Video

Ministry Announce 'The Squirrely Years Revisited'

Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga

News > Ministry

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Latest News

Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More

Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'

Colin Hay Announces 'Man @ Work Volume 2 '

Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th Anniversary

Chevelle Announce New Album 'Bright as Blasphemy'

The Great North American Rush Off To Celebrate Neil Peart

Yellowcard Announce Travis Barker Produced Album 'Better Days'