Ministry Give 'I'll Do Anything For You' An Official Video

(FR) Al Jourgensen wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, pigtails, and a shirt that says "I'm Adorable"? Yes, that's what you'll see in the brand-new, first-time-ever video for Ministry's oldie but goodie hit, "I'll Do Anything For You," that was helmed by Vicente Cordero and Ben Garcia.
It's all part of the continuing "when hell freezes over" moments that have been the hallmarks of Ministry's latest work, The Squirrely Years Revisited (out now via Cleopatra Records) that sees Jourgensen making peace with the past by reexamining his long-dormant synth pop hits and giving them a fresh polish 40 years later.
And the band is having a helluva fun time doing so. On the ongoing The Squirrely Years Tour, wrapping up June 5, Jourgensen, alongside John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Pepe Clarke Maga-a (drums), Paul D'Amour (bass) and two backup Squirrelette singers have been getting rave reviews for the blast from-the-past shows
