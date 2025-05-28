Morgan Wallen Tops Billboard 200 And Hot 100 Charts

(EBM) With Billboard calling him "one of the biggest stars in the music world right now" and The New Yorker adding "[he's] popular on a scale that seems to circumvent genre entirely" on the heels of his fourth studio album release, Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem further solidifies his standing, debuting today at No. 1 globally across seven countries.

In the U.S., Wallen broke his own record for most simultaneous entries in Billboard Hot 100 history, with all 37 songs off the album charting. He also currently occupies the No. 1, 2 and 3 slots simultaneously with his duet with Tate McRae "What I Want," "Just In Case," and the title track "I'm The Problem," respectively - becoming the first country artist ever to do so.

I'm The Problem became Wallen's first No. 1 debut on the U.K.'s Official Charts, as Wallen joins a small group of elite artists including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Post Malone and Beyonce as the only artists in U.K. chart history to debut No. 1 with a country album. The feat is especially notable as One Thing At A Time previously marked Wallen's highest debut on the chart at No. 40.

"The massive growth that we've seen in the UK is truly something special," Wallen shared with Official Charts. "One Thing At A Time debuted at #40 and I'm The Problem is debuting at #1 only two years apart. I am so grateful and humbled my music is connecting in a place where we have spent time and worked to build a real and meaningful relationship with our fans there. Thank you guys so much."

I'm The Problem additionally debuted at No. 1 across five other countries - including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Norway and Scotland - and became Wallen's third album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the largest streaming week for any album in 2025 so far in both the U.S. and Canada.

Wallen's preceding albums - Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time - have resided in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat.

Dubbed a "self-examining storytelling extravaganza" by Billboard, I'm The Problem features 37 tracks, and combines Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, underscored by collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY. The fusion of influences left Grammy.com lauding, "[Wallen] remains as eclectic as ever, shifting easily from R&B-inflected slow jams to rough-and-ready outlaw country stomps."

The album opens with the title track, "I'm The Problem," a cutting double-edged confession that reveals the complexities of a relationship at its lowest point. It concludes with "I'm A Little Crazy," a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside. As with Wallen's other albums, his eclectic taste in music creeps into his songs. But with this album, he's really honed his ability to integrate those influences, drawing on guitar sounds of Indie bands like The War On Drugs, country greats like Keith Whitley and hip-hop drum tracks. Between all of that, Wallen also reaches listeners on a granular level.

While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that's both deeply personal and resonant, viewing life events through a different lens than he's used in the past. Hits Daily Double observes that the result is "a 37-song cycle of self-reckoning," adding, "he doesn't sugarcoat or make excuses."

Wallen recently debuted seven of the album's songs at his inaugural, self-curated and multi-genre Sand In My Boots Festival, including the title track "I'm The Problem;" the Grammy.com-praised "deceptively smooth-sounding" "Kick Myself;" "Don't We," declared an "arena-ready track" by Billboard; "I'm A Little Crazy," noted as "a gorgeous paranoiac ballad" by Washington Post; "I Got Better;" "Superman" and "Just In Case."

Wallen's coinciding 2025 I'm The Problem Tour kicks off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with May's Sand In My Boots Festival and a special one-night-only album release celebration show on May 28 at Roundhouse in London, these 22 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

